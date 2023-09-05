Огляд розладів концентрації калію

Calcium (Ca) is required for the proper functioning of muscle contraction, nerve conduction, hormone release, and blood coagulation. In addition, proper calcium concentration is required for various other metabolic processes.

Maintenance of body calcium stores (to avoid hypocalcemia or hypercalcemia) depends on

Dietary calcium intake

Absorption of calcium from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract

Renal calcium excretion

In a balanced diet, roughly 1000 mg of calcium is ingested each day and about 200 mg/day is secreted into the GI tract in the bile and other GI secretions. Depending on the concentration of circulating parathyroid hormone (PTH) and active vitamin D, 1,25(OH)2D (1,25-dihydroxycholecalciferol, calcitriol), roughly 200 to 400 mg of this calcium is absorbed from the intestine each day (see also Vitamin D Deficiency). The remaining 800 to 1000 mg appears in the stool. Calcium balance is maintained through renal calcium excretion averaging 200 mg/day, which also depends on circulating PTH and calcitonin levels.

Both extracellular and intracellular calcium concentrations are tightly regulated by bidirectional calcium transport across the plasma membrane of cells and intracellular organelles, such as the endoplasmic reticulum, the sarcoplasmic reticulum of muscle cells, and the mitochondria.

Ionized calcium is the physiologically active form. Cytosolic ionized calcium is maintained within the micromolar range (< 1/1000 of the serum concentration). Ionized calcium acts as an intracellular 2nd messenger; it is involved in skeletal muscle contraction, excitation-contraction coupling in cardiac and smooth muscle, and activation of protein kinases and enzyme phosphorylation. Calcium is also involved in the action of other intracellular messengers, such as cAMP (cyclic adenosine monophosphate) and inositol 1,4,5-triphosphate, and thus mediates the cellular response to numerous hormones, including epinephrine, glucagon, vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone), secretin, and cholecystokinin.

Despite its important intracellular roles, about 99% of body calcium is in bone, mainly as hydroxyapatite crystals. About 1% of bone calcium is freely exchangeable with the extracellular fluid and, therefore, is available for buffering changes in calcium balance.

Normal total serum calcium concentration ranges from 8.8 to 10.4 mg/dL (2.20 to 2.60 mmol/L). About 40% of the total blood calcium is bound to plasma proteins, primarily albumin. The remaining 60% includes ionized calcium plus calcium complexed with phosphate and citrate. Total calcium (ie, protein-bound, complexed, and ionized calcium) is usually what is determined by clinical laboratory measurement.

However, ideally, ionized (or free) calcium should be estimated or measured because it is the physiologically active form of calcium in plasma and because its blood level does not always correlate with total serum calcium.

Ionized calcium is generally assumed to be about 50% of the total serum calcium.

Ionized calcium can be estimated, based on total serum calcium and serum albumin levels (see Estimation of ionized calcium concentration).

Direct determination of ionized calcium, because of its technical difficulty, is usually restricted to patients in whom significant alteration of protein binding of serum calcium is suspected.

Normal ionized serum calcium concentration range varies somewhat between laboratories, but is typically 4.7 to 5.2 mg/dL (1.17 to 1.30 mmol/L).