Загальні відомості про герпесвірусні інфекції

ЗаKenneth M. Kaye, MD, Harvard Medical School
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2023

Eight types of herpesviruses infect humans (see table Herpesviruses That Infect Humans). After initial infection, all herpesviruses remain latent within specific host cells and may subsequently reactivate. Clinical syndromes due to primary infection can vary significantly from those caused by reactivation of these viruses. Herpesviruses do not survive long outside a host; thus, transmission usually requires intimate contact. In people with latent infection, the virus can reactivate without causing symptoms; in such cases, asymptomatic shedding occurs and people can transmit infection.

Despite the fact that the herpesviruses are genetically and structurally similar, they cause a wide array of generally non-overlapping clinical syndromes.

In contrast to other herpesviruses that are not known to cause malignancy, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and human herpesvirus type 8 (HHV-8), also known as Kaposi sarcoma–associated herpesvirus (KSHV), can cause certain cancers.

Roseola infantum is a childhood disease caused by herpesvirus 6 (and sometimes 7).

Таблиця
Таблиця

Герпесвіруси, які вражають людей

Common Name

Other Name

Typical Manifestations

Herpes simplex virus type 1

Human herpesvirus 1

Gingivostomatitis, keratoconjunctivitis, tonsillopharyngitis, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, genital herpes, herpes labialis, encephalitis, viral meningitis, esophagitis*, pneumonia*, disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†

Herpes simplex virus type 2

Human herpesvirus 2

Oral and genital herpes, cutaneous herpes including herpetic whitlow, gingivostomatitis, tonsillopharyngitis, herpes simplex keratitis, neonatal herpes, viral meningitis (Mollaret's meningitis), disseminated infection*, hepatitis*†

Varicella-zoster virus

Human herpesvirus 3

Chickenpox, herpes zoster, disseminated herpes zoster*

Epstein-Barr virus

Human herpesvirus 4

Infectious mononucleosis, hepatitis, encephalitis, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, lymphoproliferative syndromes*, oral hairy leukoplakia*, gastric cancer, multiple sclerosis

Cytomegalovirus

Human herpesvirus 5

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) mononucleosis, hepatitis, congenital cytomegalic inclusion disease, hepatitis*, retinitis*, pneumonia*, colitis*

Human herpesvirus 6A and 6B

Roseola infantum, otitis media with fever, encephalitis*

Human herpesvirus 7

Roseola infantum

Kaposi sarcoma–associated herpesvirus

Human herpesvirus 8

Not a known cause of acute illness but has a causative role in Kaposi sarcoma* and AIDS-related non-Hodgkin lymphomas that grow primarily in the pleural, pericardial, or abdominal cavities as lymphomatous effusions (primary effusion lymphoma)

Also linked with some types of multicentric Castleman disease

* In immunocompromised hosts.

† Uncommonly causes fulminant hepatitis without cutaneous lesions in immunocompromised hosts or pregnant women.

Фармакологічне лікування герпесвірусів

Medications that have activity against herpesviruses include acyclovir, cidofovir, famciclovir, foscarnet, ganciclovir, idoxuridine (not available in the United States), maribavir, penciclovir, trifluridine, valacyclovir, valganciclovir, and vidarabine (see table Medications Used to Treat Herpesvirus Infections).

Таблиця
Таблиця

Лікарські препарати, що використовуються для лікування герпесвірусних інфекцій

Medication

Activity

Uses

Adverse Effects

Acyclovir

Active against (in order of potency) HSV type 1 (HSV-1), HSV-2, VZV, and EBV

Minimal activity against CMV

Oral or IV: IV indicated when a higher serum drug level is required, as for herpes simplex encephalitis

Oral: Infrequent

IV: Rarely, renal toxicity due to precipitation of acyclovir crystals in the renal tubules (primarily with IV use); in patients with renal failure, neurologic toxicity; in patients who are immunocompromised, TTP/HUS

Cidofovir

In vitro inhibition of a broad spectrum of viruses, including HSV-1, HSV-2, VZV, CMV, EBV, KSHV, adenovirus, HPV, poxviruses, and human polyomavirus (JC and BK viruses)

IV: Generally used for CMV, but use limited by renal toxicity

Intravitreal injection: For CMV retinitis

Significant renal toxicity (Fanconi-type syndrome with proteinuria, glucosuria, and bicarbonate wasting)

Famciclovir (prodrug of penciclovir)

Antiviral spectrum similar to acyclovir (strains resistant to acyclovir also resistant to famciclovir)

Oral: As effective as acyclovir for oral and genital herpes and herpes zoster;more bioavailable than acyclovir after oral administration (which is theoretically important for VZV infection)

Infrequent

Foscarnet

Active against EBV, KSHV, human herpesvirus 6, acyclovir-susceptible and resistant HSV and VZV, and ganciclovir-susceptible and resistant CMV

IV or intravitreal injection: Efficacy similar to that of ganciclovir for treating and delaying progression of CMV retinitis

Renal toxicity in up to one third of patients if foscarnet is given without adequate hydration, electrolyte imbalances, genital ulcerations (reversible once the medication is stopped)

Ganciclovir

In vitro activity against all herpesviruses, including CMV, but HSV strains that are resistant to acyclovir are also cross-resistant to ganciclovir

Typically drug of choice for CMV

Used in HIV patients with CMV retinitis

IV form: Most common

Intravitreal injection: For CMV retinitis

Oral: Only 6 to 9% bioavailable; requires 12 capsules/day for a standard dose (1 g tid), limiting its usefulness

Primarily, bone marrow suppression, particularly neutropenia, which sometimes requires treatment*

Idoxuridine (no longer available in the United States)

Active against HSV-1, HSV-2, VZV, vaccinia, and CMV

Topical: Because of its high systemic toxicity, limited to topical ophthalmic treatment of herpes simplex keratoconjunctivitis

Irritation, pain, photophobia, pruritus, inflammation or edema of the eyelids

Rarely, allergic reactions

Letermovir

Active against CMV

IV or oral: CMV prophylaxis in bone marrow and renal transplant patients

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, peripheral edema, cough, headache, fatigue, abdominal pain

Maribavir

Active against CMV

Oral: Used to treat refractory CMV disease

Dysgeusia, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting

Penciclovir

Active against HSV-1, HSV-2, VZV, and EBV

Topical (cream): Used to treat recurrent herpes labialis in adults

Erythema

Trifluridine (trifluorothymidine)

Active against HSV-1 and HSV-2

Topical: Ophthalmic treatment of primary keratoconjunctivitis and recurrent keratitis or ulceration caused by HSV-1 and HSV-2

(Systemic use precluded by bone marrow suppression)

Ocular stinging, palpebral edema

Less commonly, punctate keratitis, allergic reactions

Valacyclovir (prodrug of acyclovir)

Antiviral spectrum similar to that of acyclovir

Oral: 3–5 times more bioavailable than acyclovir

Similar to those of acyclovir

TTP/HUS in some patients with advanced HIV and in transplant recipients who receive valacyclovir in higher doses than currently recommended†

Valganciclovir (prodrug of ganciclovir)

Similar to ganciclovir

Oral: More bioavailable than oral ganciclovir

Similar to ganciclovir

Vidarabine (adenine arabinoside, ara-A)

HSV infections

IV form not used anymore because of neurotoxicity

Ophthalmic preparations: Effective for acute keratoconjunctivitis and recurrent superficial keratitis caused by HSV-1 and HSV-2

Superficial punctate keratitis with tearing, irritation, pain, and photophobia

* Severe neutropenia (< 500 neutrophils/mcL) may require one of the following:

  • Bone marrow stimulation with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor or granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor

  • Discontinuation of ganciclovir

  • Reduction of ganciclovir dose

† Valacyclovir should be used with caution in patients with advanced HIV and in transplant recipients.

