Х-зчеплена агаммаглобулінемія

X-linked agammaglobulinemia is characterized by low levels or absence of immunoglobulins and absence of B cells, leading to recurrent infections with encapsulated bacteria. Diagnosis is by measuring immunoglobulin levels and lymphocyte flow cytometry. Treatment involves immune globulin replacement.

X-linked agammaglobulinemia is a primary immunodeficiency disorder that involves humoral immunity deficiencies. It results from mutations in a gene on the X chromosome that encodes Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK). BTK is essential for B-cell development and maturation; without it, maturation stops before the B-cell development, resulting in no mature B cells and hence no antibodies.

As a result, male infants have very small tonsils and do not develop lymph nodes. They have recurrent pyogenic lung, sinus, and skin infections with encapsulated bacteria (eg, Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae). Patients are also susceptible to persistent central nervous system (CNS) infections resulting from live-attenuated oral polio vaccine and from echoviruses and coxsackieviruses; these infections can also manifest as progressive dermatomyositis with or without encephalitis. Risk of infectious arthritis, bronchiectasis, and certain cancers is also increased.

With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, prognosis is good unless viral infections of the central nervous system develop.