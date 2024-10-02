Х-зчеплений лімфопроліферативний синдром

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome is an immunodeficiency disorder that results from a T-cell and natural killer cell defect and is characterized by an abnormal response to Epstein-Barr virus infection, leading to liver failure, immunodeficiency, lymphoma, fatal lymphoproliferative disease, or bone marrow aplasia. Diagnosis is confirmed with genetic testing. Treatment is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

(See also Overview of Immunodeficiency Disorders and Approach to the Patient With an Immunodeficiency Disorder.)

X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome (XLP) is a primary immunodeficiency disorder that involves cellular immunity deficiencies. It is caused by mutations in genes on the X chromosome. It is a recessive disorder and thus manifests only in males.

XLP type 1 is the most common type (approximately 60% of cases). It is caused by a mutation in the gene that encodes the signaling lymphocyte activation molecule (SLAM)–associated protein (SAP, also called the SH2 domain protein 1A [SH2D1A] or DSHP). Without SAP, lymphocytes proliferate unchecked in response to Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection, and natural killer (NK) cells do not function.

XLP type 2 is clinically similar to type 1 and predisposes to hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, an uncommon disorder that causes immunodeficiency in infants and young children. XLP type 2 is caused by mutations in a gene that encodes the X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein (XIAP).

Symptoms and Signs of X-linked Lymphoproliferative Syndrome X-linked lymphoproliferative syndrome is usually asymptomatic until EBV infection develops. Then, most patients develop fulminating or fatal infectious mononucleosis with liver failure (caused by cytotoxic T cells that react to EBV-infected B cells or other tissue cells). Survivors of initial infection develop B-cell lymphomas, aplastic anemia, hypogammaglobulinemia (resembling that in common variable immunodeficiency), splenomegaly, or a combination.