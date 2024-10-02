Загальний варіабельний імунодефіцит (ЗВІД)

Measurement of serum immunoglobulin (Ig) and antibody titers

Flow cytometry for T-cell and B-cell subsets

Serum protein electrophoresis

Diagnosis of CVID is suggested by recurrent sinopulmonary infections and requires all of the following:

Low (at least 2 standard deviations below the mean) levels of IgG

Low levels of IgA, IgM, or both

Impaired response to immunizations (usually both protein and polysaccharide vaccines)

Exclusion of other immunodeficiency disorders

Antibody or autoantibody levels should not be measured if patients have been treated with IV immune globulin (IVIG) within the previous 6 months because any detected antibodies may be from the IVIG.

B-cell and T-cell quantification by flow cytometry is done to exclude other immunodeficiency disorders and to distinguish CVID from X-linked agammaglobulinemia, multiple myeloma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; findings may include low numbers of class-switched memory B cells or CD21+ cells.

Serum protein electrophoresis is done to screen for monoclonal gammopathies (eg, myeloma), which may be associated with reduced levels of other immunoglobulin isotypes.

Spirometry, complete blood count, liver tests, and a basic metabolic panel are recommended yearly to check for associated disorders. If lung function changes, CT should be done.

Because mutations are usually sporadic, screening relatives is not recommended unless there is a significant family history of CVID.