Підхід до пацієнта з підозрою на імунодефіцит

If a specific secondary immunodeficiency disorder is suspected clinically, testing should focus on that disorder (eg, diabetes, HIV infection, cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia).

Tests are needed to confirm a diagnosis of immunodeficiency (see table Initial and Additional Laboratory Tests for Immunodeficiency). Initial screening tests should include

Complete blood count (CBC) with manual differential

Quantitative immunoglobulin (Ig) measurements

Antibody titers

Skin testing for delayed hypersensitivity

Таблиця Первинні та додаткові лабораторні дослідження при імунодефіциті Таблиця

If results are normal, immunodeficiency (especially Ig deficiency) can be excluded. If results are abnormal, further tests in specialized laboratories are needed to identify specific deficiencies. If chronic infections are objectively documented, initial and specific tests may be done simultaneously. If clinicians suspect that immunodeficiency may be still developing, tests may need to be repeated, with monitoring over time, before a definitive diagnosis is made.

CBC can detect abnormalities in one or more cell types (eg, white blood cells, platelets) characteristic of specific disorders, as in the following:

Neutropenia (absolute neutrophil count < 1200 cells/mcL [1.2 × 10 9 /L]) may be congenital or cyclic or may occur in aplastic anemia.

Lymphopenia (lymphocytes < 2000/mcL [2.0 × 10 9 /L] at birth, < 4500/mcL [4.5 × 10 9 /L] at age 9 months, or < 1000/mcL [1.0 × 10 9 /L] in older children or adults) suggests a T-cell disorder because 70% of circulating lymphocytes are T cells.

Leukocytosis that persists between infections may occur in leukocyte adhesion deficiency.

Thrombocytopenia in male infants suggests Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome.

Anemia may suggest anemia of chronic disease or autoimmune hemolytic anemia, which may occur in CVID and other immunodeficiencies.

However, many abnormalities are transient manifestations of infection, medication use, or other factors; thus, abnormalities should be confirmed and followed.

Peripheral blood smear should be examined for Howell-Jolly bodies (residual fragments of the nucleus in red blood cells [RBCs]) and other unusual RBC forms, which suggest primary asplenia or impaired splenic function. Granulocytes may have morphologic abnormalities (eg, giant granules in Chédiak-Higashi syndrome).

Quantitative serum Ig levels are measured. Low serum levels of IgG, IgM, or IgA suggest antibody deficiency, but results must be compared with those of age-matched controls. An IgG level < 200 mg/dL (< 2 g/L) usually indicates significant antibody deficiency, although such levels may occur in protein-losing enteropathies or nephrotic syndrome.

IgM antibody function can be assessed by measuring isohemagglutinin titers (anti-A, anti-B). All patients except infants < 6 months and people with blood type AB have natural antibodies at a titer of ≥ 1:8 (anti-A) or ≥ 1:4 (anti-B). Antibodies to blood groups A and B and to some bacterial polysaccharides are selectively deficient in certain disorders (eg, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, complete IgG2 deficiency).

IgG antibody titers can be assessed in patients who have been immunized by measuring antibody titers before and after administration of vaccine antigens (Haemophilus influenzae type b, tetanus, diphtheria, conjugated or nonconjugated pneumococcal, and meningococcal antigens); a less-than-twofold increase in titer at 2 to 3 weeks suggests antibody deficiency regardless of Ig levels. Natural antibodies (eg, antistreptolysin O, heterophil antibodies) may also be measured.

Delayed-type hypersensitivity skin testing with Candida albicans is sometimes used to assess cellular immunity, as most immunocompetent adults, infants, and children react to 0.1 mL of Candida albicans extract (1:100 for infants and 1:1000 for older children and adults) injected intradermally. Positive reactivity, defined as erythema and induration > 5 mm at 24, 48, and 72 hours, excludes a T-cell disorder. Lack of response does not confirm immunodeficiency in patients with no previous exposure to Candida.

Chest radiography may be useful in some infants; an absent thymic shadow suggests a T-cell disorder, especially if the radiograph is obtained before onset of infection or other stresses that may shrink the thymus. Lateral pharyngeal radiographs may show absence of adenoidal tissue.