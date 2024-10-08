Гістіоцитоз клітин Лангерганса

Supportive care

Sometimes hormone replacement therapy for hypopituitarism, most commonly antidiuretic hormone deficiency

Chemotherapy for multisystem involvement, single system multifocal involvement, and involvement in certain CNS risk sites such as skull-based lesions

Sometimes surgery with curettage, corticosteroid injection, or very rarely, radiation therapy (usually for unifocal bone involvement)

General supportive care is essential and may include scrupulous hygiene to limit ear, cutaneous, and dental lesions. Debridement or resection of severely affected gingival tissue limits oral involvement. Seborrhea-like dermatitis of the scalp may diminish with use of a selenium-based shampoo twice a week. If shampooing is ineffective, topical corticosteroids are used in small amounts and briefly in small areas.

Patients with systemic disease are monitored for potential chronic disabilities, such as cosmetic or functional orthopedic and cutaneous disorders and neurologic lesions as well as for psychologic problems that may require psychosocial support.

Many patients require hormone replacement for diabetes insipidus or other manifestations of hypopituitarism.

Chemotherapy is indicated for patients with multisystem involvement, single system multifocal involvement, and disease in certain CNS risk sites, such as the bones of the skull (including zygomatic, orbital, sphenoid, temporal, and ethmoid bones—1, 2). CNS risk lesions imparts a higher risk of neurodegenerative disease. Therefore even when these present as single bone lesions treatment is recommended (2, 3). Protocols sponsored by the Histiocyte Society are used; treatment protocols vary according to the risk category.

Imaging studies are repeated at 6 and 12 weeks to assess response to therapy. Patients with a good response will continue on therapy (4). Patients with a poor response or progression during therapy should have more intensive therapy. Protocols for poor responders with goals of early aggressive salvage are under study (5).

Local surgery, corticosteroid injection, curettage, or very rarely, radiation therapy is used for disease involving a single bone. These treatments should be done by specialists experienced in treating Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Easily accessible lesions in noncritical locations undergo surgical curettage. Surgery should be avoided when it may result in significant cosmetic deformities, orthopedic deformities, or loss of function.

Radiation therapy was sometimes given to patients at risk of vision loss secondary to proptosis, skeletal deformity from vertebral collapse, or spinal cord injury or to patients with severe pain. However, with the use of chemotherapy and targeted medications, it is rarely necessary.

Patients with Langerhans cell histiocytosis that progresses despite standard therapy usually respond to more aggressive chemotherapy. Patients who do not respond to salvage chemotherapy may undergo reduced-intensity hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, experimental chemotherapy, or immunosuppressive or other immunomodulatory therapy. Patients with BRAFV600E mutations in whom multiple lines of therapy fail may be candidates for BRAF inhibitors (eg, vemurafenib, dabrafenib) alone or in combination with a MEK inhibitor (eg, trametinib) (6), and those with other mutations or without mutations can be considered for MAPK inhibitor therapy (eg, trametinib, cobimetinib—7, 8). The successful use of targeted therapy with dabrafenib and trametinib as first-line therapy has been reported (9), but further studies on larger patient populations are needed.