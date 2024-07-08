Причини гепатитів

Less common causes of hepatitis include autoimmune disorders, genetic liver disorders, other viral infections (eg, infectious mononucleosis, yellow fever, cytomegalovirus infection), and leptospirosis.

Parasitic infections (eg, schistosomiasis, malaria, amebiasis), pyogenic infections, and abscesses that affect the liver are not considered hepatitis. Liver involvement with tuberculosis (TB) and other granulomatous infiltrations is sometimes called granulomatous hepatitis, but the clinical, biochemical, and histologic features differ from those of the diffuse liver involvement in hepatitis caused by hepatitis viruses, alcohol, and medications.

Various systemic infections and other illnesses may produce small focal areas of hepatic inflammation or necrosis. This nonspecific reactive hepatitis can cause minor liver function abnormalities but is usually asymptomatic.

Some types of infectious and noninfectious liver inflammation are summarized in table Selected Infections With Liver Involvement.

