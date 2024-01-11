Опис уражень шкіри

Macules are flat, nonpalpable lesions usually < 10 mm in diameter. Macules represent a change in color and are not raised or depressed compared to the skin surface. A patch is a large macule. Examples include freckles, flat moles, tattoos, and port-wine stains, and the rashes of rickettsial infections, rubella, measles (can also have papules and plaques), and some allergic drug eruptions.

Labial Melanotic Macule The lesion in this photo is a macule because it is flat, nonpalpable, and of small diameter. Photo provided by Robert MacNeal, MD.

Papules are elevated lesions usually < 10 mm in diameter that can be felt or palpated. Examples include nevi, warts, lichen planus, insect bites, seborrheic keratoses, actinic keratoses, some lesions of acne, and skin cancers. The term maculopapular is often loosely and improperly used to describe many erythematous rashes; because this term is nonspecific and easily misused, it should be avoided.

Skin Lesion (Papule) Papules are elevated, usually palpable lesions < 10 mm in diameter. Lichen planus (pictured) may manifest with a papular rash. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Plaques are palpable lesions > 10 mm in diameter that are elevated or depressed compared to the skin surface. Plaques may be flat topped or rounded. Lesions of psoriasis and granuloma annulare commonly form plaques.

Psoriasis Plaque Psoriasis typically manifests as plaques covered with thick, silvery, shiny scales. Psoriasis plaques are elevated, palpable lesions > 10 mm in diameter. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Nodules are firm papules or lesions that extend into the dermis or subcutaneous tissue. Examples include cysts, lipomas, and fibromas.

Vesicles are small, fluid-filled blisters < 10 mm in diameter. Vesicles are characteristic of herpes infections, acute allergic contact dermatitis, and some autoimmune blistering disorders (eg, dermatitis herpetiformis).

Skin Lesion (Vesicle) Vesicles are small fluid-filled blisters < 10 mm in diameter. Dermatitis herpetiformis (pictured) typically manifests as crops of vesicles. Photo courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bullae are fluid-filled blisters > 10 mm in diameter. These may be caused by burns, bites, irritant contact dermatitis or allergic contact dermatitis, and drug reactions. Classic autoimmune bullous diseases include pemphigus vulgaris and bullous pemphigoid. Bullae also may occur in inherited disorders of skin fragility.

Skin Lesion (Bullae) Bullae are fluid-filled blisters > 10 mm in diameter. Bullous pemphigoid (pictured) is characterized by eruptions of tense bullae on normal-appearing or erythematous skin in older adults. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Pustules are vesicles that contain pus. Pustules are common in bacterial infections and folliculitis and may arise in some inflammatory disorders including pustular psoriasis.

Skin Lesion (Pustule) Pustules are elevated, usually yellow-topped lesions that contain pus. Scattered pustules appear on the face of this person with acne. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Urticaria (wheals or hives) is characterized by elevated lesions caused by localized edema. Wheals are pruritic and erythematous. Wheals are a common manifestation of hypersensitivity to medications, stings or bites, autoimmunity, and, less commonly, physical stimuli including temperature, pressure, and sunlight. The typical wheal lasts < 24 hours.

Skin Lesion (Urticaria) Urticaria (wheals or hives) are migratory, elevated, pruritic, erythematous lesions caused by local dermal edema. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Scale is heaped-up accumulations of horny epithelium (stratum corneum) that occur in disorders such as psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and fungal infections. Pityriasis rosea and chronic dermatitis of any type may be scaly.

Ураження шкіри (лусочки) Scales are heaped-up accumulations of horny epithelium. Scaling is a characteristic feature of many dermatophytoses, including tinea capitis, resulting in the large bald patches. In this image, scale is especially noticeable at the nape of the neck. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Crusts (scabs) consist of dried serum, blood, or pus. Crusting can occur in inflammatory or infectious skin diseases (eg, impetigo).

Erosions are open areas of skin that result from loss of part or all of the epidermis. Erosions can be traumatic or can occur with various inflammatory or infectious skin diseases. An excoriation is a linear erosion caused by scratching, rubbing, or picking.

Ulcers result from loss of the epidermis and at least part of the dermis. Causes include venous stasis dermatitis, physical trauma with or without vascular compromise (eg, caused by decubitus ulcers or peripheral arterial disease), infections, and vasculitis.

Petechiae are nonblanchable punctate foci of hemorrhage. Causes include platelet abnormalities (eg, thrombocytopenia, platelet dysfunction), vasculitis, and infections (eg, meningococcemia, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, other rickettsioses).

Purpura is a larger area of hemorrhage that may be palpable. Purpura does not blanch. Palpable purpura is considered the hallmark of leukocytoclastic vasculitis. Purpura may indicate a coagulopathy. Large areas of purpura may be called ecchymoses or, colloquially, bruises.

Atrophy is thinning of the skin, which may appear dry and wrinkled, resembling cigarette paper. Atrophy may be caused by chronic sun exposure, aging, and some inflammatory and neoplastic skin diseases, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and lupus erythematosus. Atrophy also may result from long-term use of potent topical corticosteroids.

Scars are areas of fibrosis that replace normal skin after injury. Some scars become hypertrophic or thickened and raised. Keloids are hypertrophic scars that extend beyond the original wound margin.

Telangiectases are foci of small, permanently dilated blood vessels that may occur in areas of sun damage, rosacea, systemic diseases (especially systemic sclerosis), or inherited diseases (eg, ataxia-telangiectasia, hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia) or after long-term therapy with topical fluorinated corticosteroids.