Panniculitis is characterized by tender and erythematous to violaceous subcutaneous nodules located over the extremities and sometimes over the posterior thorax, abdominal area, breasts, face, or buttocks. Rarely, nodules can involve the mesentery, lungs, scrotum, and cranium.

Signs of systemic inflammation, such as fever and malaise, can accompany panniculitis.

Панікуліт Сховати деталі This photo shows violaceous infiltrated plaques of the anterior-medial part of the thighs. © Springer Science+Business Media