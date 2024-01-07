Плямиста гарячка Скелястих Гір (ПГСГ)

Doxycycline

Starting antibiotics early significantly reduces mortality and prevents most complications of Rocky Mountain spotted fever . If patients who have been in an endemic area have a tick bite but no clinical symptoms or signs, antibiotics should not be given immediately.

If fever, headache, and malaise occur with or without a rash, antibiotics should be started promptly.

Primary treatment is doxycycline for at least 3 days after the fever has subsided, and there is evidence of clinical improvement. Minimum course of treatment is 5 to 7 days. Doxycycline is given to both adults and children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has found that short courses of doxycycline (5 to 10 days) can be used in children without causing tooth staining or weakening of tooth enamel. Use of antibiotics other than doxycycline increases the risk of severe illness and death. For patients who do not tolerate doxycycline, desensitization is recommended.

Chloramphenicol is second-line treatment and given for 7 days. Oral chloramphenicol is not available in the United States, and its use can cause grey baby syndrome and adverse hematologic effects, which requires monitoring of blood indices.

Regarding pregnant patients, the CDC advises that most current evidence-based information suggests that doxycycline is unlikely to have substantial teratogenic effects during pregnancy, but it is not possible to conclude that there is no risk (1). Thus, pregnant women should be counseled on the potential risks versus benefits when making a decision about antibiotic treatment of RMSF.

Severely ill patients with RMSF may have a marked increase in capillary permeability in later stages; thus, IV fluids should be given cautiously to maintain blood pressure while avoiding worsening pulmonary and cerebral edema.