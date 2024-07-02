Медичні аспекти тривалої замісної ниркової терапії

Hyperphosphatemia, a consequence of phosphate retention due to low glomerular filtration rate (GFR), increases risk of soft-tissue calcification, especially in coronary arteries and heart valves. It also stimulates development of secondary hyperparathyroidism. Patients with hyperphosphatemia should avoid foods high in phosphorus. Pharmacologic treatment options include calcium-based phosphorus binders, non-calcium–based phosphorus binders, or inhibition of phosphorus absorption.

Calcium-based phosphorus binders include calcium carbonate taken orally 3 times a day with meals, and calcium acetate taken orally 3 times a day with meals. These are more inexpensive than the other phosphorus binders, but they can cause vascular calcification, as well as hypercalcemia.

Non-calcium–based phosphorus binders include sevelamer carbonate, lanthanum carbonate, sucroferric oxyhydroxide, or ferric citrate with each meal. Use of non-calcium–based phosphorus binders is associated with a 22% decrease in all-cause mortality when compared with use of calcium-based phosphorus binders (3). Some patients (eg, those hospitalized with acute kidney injury and very high serum phosphate concentrations) require the addition of aluminum-based phosphate binders, but these should be used as short-term medications only (eg, 1 to 2 weeks as needed) to prevent aluminum toxicity (4).

Tenapanor inhibits phosphorus absorption in the GI tract and can be used as add-on therapy for patients with inadequate response to phosphorus binders (5). Diarrhea is a potential adverse effect.