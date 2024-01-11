Діагностичні тести на шкірні захворювання

There are several types of skin biopsy:

Punch

Shave

Wedge excision

In a punch biopsy, a tubular punch (diameter usually 4 mm) is inserted into deep dermal or subcutaneous tissue to obtain a specimen, which is snipped off at its base.

Shaving with a scalpel or razor blade may be done for more superficial lesions. Bleeding is controlled by aluminum chloride solution or electrodesiccation.

Wedge excision of skin using a scalpel can be done for larger or deeper biopsies, which are closed by sutures.

Pigmented lesions are sometimes excised for histologic evaluation of depth; if too superficial, definitive diagnosis may be impossible. Diagnosis and cure can often be achieved simultaneously for most small tumors by complete excision that includes a small border of normal skin.