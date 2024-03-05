Rosacea is limited to the face and scalp and manifests in 4 phases:

Pre-rosacea

Vascular

Inflammatory

Late

In the pre-rosacea phase, patients describe embarrassing flushing and blushing, often accompanied by uncomfortable stinging. Common reported triggers for these flares include sun exposure, emotional stress, cold or hot weather, alcohol, spicy foods, exercise, wind, cosmetics, and hot baths or hot drinks. These symptoms persist throughout other phases of the disorder.

In the vascular phase, patients develop facial erythema and edema with multiple telangiectases, possibly as a result of persistent vasomotor instability.

Судинна розацеа Сховати деталі This photo shows erythema and telangiectasias on the cheeks of a patient with vascular rosacea. © Springer Science+Business Media

An inflammatory phase often follows, in which sterile papules and pustules (leading to the designation of rosacea as adult acne) develop.

Запальна розацеа Сховати деталі This photo shows vivid erythema and papules in a patient with inflammatory rosacea. Pustules are also present, but faint. © Springer Science+Business Media

The late phase (developing in some patients), is characterized by coarse tissue hyperplasia of the cheeks and nose (phymatous changes, including rhinophyma causing a large, erythematous, bulbous nose) caused by tissue inflammation, collagen deposition, and sebaceous gland hyperplasia.

Ринофіма при розацеа Сховати деталі This photo shows rhinophyma, characterized by thickened skin, nodules, and anatomical enlargement, in a patient with rosacea. © Springer Science+Business Media

The phases of rosacea are usually sequential. However, some patients go directly into the inflammatory stage, bypassing the earlier stages. Treatment may cause rosacea to return to an earlier stage. Progression to the late stage is not inevitable.

Ocular rosacea often precedes or accompanies facial rosacea and manifests as some combination of blepharoconjunctivitis, iritis, scleritis, and keratitis, causing itching, foreign body sensation, erythema, and edema of the eye.