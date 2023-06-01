Імпетиго та ектима

Topical mupirocin, retapamulin, fusidic acid, or ozenoxacin

Sometimes oral antibiotics

The affected area should be washed gently with soap and water several times a day to remove any crusts.

Treatment for localized impetigo is topical mupirocin antibiotic ointment 3 times a day for 7 days, retapamulin ointment 2 times a day for 5 days, or ozenoxacin 1% cream applied every 12 hours for 5 days. Fusidic acid 2% cream is not available in the United States.

Oral antibiotics (eg, dicloxacillin or cephalexin 250 to 500 mg 4 times a day [12.5 mg/kg 4 times a day for children] for 10 days) may be needed in patients who are immunocompromised, who have extensive or resistant impetigo lesions, or who have ecthyma. In penicillin-allergic patients, clindamycin 300 mg every 6 hours or erythromycin 250 mg every 6 hours may be used, but resistance to both antibiotics is an increasing problem.

Use of initial empiric therapy against MRSA is not typically advised unless there is compelling clinical evidence (eg, contact with a person who has a documented case, exposure to a documented outbreak, culture-documented local prevalence of > 10% or 15%). Treatment of MRSA should be directed by culture and sensitivity test results; typically, clindamycin, sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, and doxycycline are effective against most strains of community-associated MRSA.

Other therapy includes restoring a normal cutaneous barrier in patients with underlying atopic dermatitis or extensive xerosis using topical emollients and corticosteroids if warranted. Chronic staphylococcal nasal carriers may be given topical antibiotics (mupirocin) for 1 week; however, data do not clearly indicate that such decolonization lowers rates of recurrent impetigo.

Prompt recovery usually follows timely treatment. Delay can cause cellulitis, lymphangitis, furunculosis, and hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation with or without scarring. Children aged 2 to 4 years are at risk of acute glomerulonephritis if nephritogenic strains of group A streptococci are involved (types 49, 55, 57, and 59); nephritis seems to be more common in the southern United States than in other regions. It is unlikely that treatment with antibiotics prevents poststreptococcal glomerulonephritis.