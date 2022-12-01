Pseudoxanthoma elasticum is a rare genetic disorder characterized by calcification of the elastic fibers of the skin, retina, and cardiovascular system. Diagnosis is clinical. There is no specific treatment, but intravitreal injections of angiogenesis-blocking antibodies may be given for angioid streaks.

Pseudoxanthoma elasticum is caused by mutations in the ABCC6 gene that are inherited in both autosomal dominant and autosomal recessive forms. The ABCC6 gene product is a transmembrane transporter protein that probably plays roles in cellular detoxification.

Characteristic cutaneous papular lesions begin in childhood and are primarily of cosmetic concern. They appear as small yellowish papules that typically occur on the neck and axillae and flexural surfaces. Elastic tissues become calcified and fragmented, leading to disruption of the involved organ systems:

Ocular system: Angioid streaks of the retina, retinal hemorrhages, and gradual vision loss

Cardiovascular system: Premature atherosclerosis with subsequent intermittent claudication, hypertension, angina, and myocardial infarction

Vascular fragility: Gastrointestinal hemorrhage and small-vessel bleeding with subsequent anemia

Псевдоксантома еластична (шкірні прояви) Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Псевдоксантома еластична (ангіоїдні смуги) Сховати деталі Red retinal blood vessels are seen entering the retina from the yellow optic disc (center right). Beneath these blood vessels are dark, wavy, branching striae called angioid streaks (arrows). PAUL PARKER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of pseudoxanthoma elasticum is based on clinical and histologic findings. Laboratory and imaging studies are done for associated conditions (eg, complete blood count, echocardiography, head CT).