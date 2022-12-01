skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Псевдоксантома еластична

ЗаFrank Pessler, MD, PhD, Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2022

Pseudoxanthoma elasticum is a rare genetic disorder characterized by calcification of the elastic fibers of the skin, retina, and cardiovascular system. Diagnosis is clinical. There is no specific treatment, but intravitreal injections of angiogenesis-blocking antibodies may be given for angioid streaks.

Pseudoxanthoma elasticum is caused by mutations in the ABCC6 gene that are inherited in both autosomal dominant and autosomal recessive forms. The ABCC6 gene product is a transmembrane transporter protein that probably plays roles in cellular detoxification.

Characteristic cutaneous papular lesions begin in childhood and are primarily of cosmetic concern. They appear as small yellowish papules that typically occur on the neck and axillae and flexural surfaces. Elastic tissues become calcified and fragmented, leading to disruption of the involved organ systems:

  • Ocular system: Angioid streaks of the retina, retinal hemorrhages, and gradual vision loss

  • Cardiovascular system: Premature atherosclerosis with subsequent intermittent claudication, hypertension, angina, and myocardial infarction

  • Vascular fragility: Gastrointestinal hemorrhage and small-vessel bleeding with subsequent anemia

Псевдоксантома еластична (ангіоїдні смуги)
Сховати деталі
Red retinal blood vessels are seen entering the retina from the yellow optic disc (center right). Beneath these blood vessels are dark, wavy, branching striae called angioid streaks (arrows).
PAUL PARKER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Diagnosis of Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

  • Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis of pseudoxanthoma elasticum is based on clinical and histologic findings.

Laboratory and imaging studies are done for associated conditions (eg, complete blood count, echocardiography, head CT).

Treatment of Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

  • Angiogenesis-blocking antibodies for angioid streaks

Intravitreal injections of angiogenesis-blocking antibodies (eg, bevacizumab) show promise as an off-label treatment option for retinal angioid streaks.

Otherwise, there is no specific treatment, and the aim is to prevent complications. People should avoid drugs that may cause stomach or intestinal bleeding, such as aspirin, other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and anticoagulants. Blood lipid levels should be well controlled to reduce risk of premature atherosclerosis and associated vascular complications. People with pseudoxanthoma elasticum should avoid contact sports because of the risk of injury to the eye.

Complications may limit life span.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.