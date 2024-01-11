Оцінка пацієнта з дерматологічними захворюваннями

Visual inspection is the central evaluation tool; many skin disorders are diagnosed by the characteristic appearance or morphology of the lesions (see also Description of Skin Lesions). A full skin examination, including examination of the scalp, nails, and mucous membranes, is done to screen for skin cancers and to detect clues for the diagnosis of a widespread eruption. Magnification with a hand lens can help reveal morphologic detail. A hand-held dermatoscope with built-in lighting is particularly useful in evaluating lesions. Further information can be gathered by using diascopy or a Wood light.