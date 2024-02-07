Огляд бульозних захворювань

Bullae are elevated, fluid-filled blisters ≥ 10 mm in diameter.

The autoimmune bullous diseases include

Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of inherited diseases in which epithelial adhesion protein defects lead to epithelial fragility and bullae formation. Epidermolysis bullosa acquisita is a similar bullous disease thought to be autoimmune, but it is not inherited.

Other bullous conditions include staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, severe cellulitis, and certain drug eruptions.