Огляд бульозних захворювань

ЗаDaniel M. Peraza, MD, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University
Переглянуто/перевірено лют. 2024

    Bullae are elevated, fluid-filled blisters ≥ 10 mm in diameter.

    The autoimmune bullous diseases include

    Epidermolysis bullosa is a group of inherited diseases in which epithelial adhesion protein defects lead to epithelial fragility and bullae formation. Epidermolysis bullosa acquisita is a similar bullous disease thought to be autoimmune, but it is not inherited.

    Other bullous conditions include staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, severe cellulitis, and certain drug eruptions.

