Keloids are smooth overgrowths of fibroblastic tissue that arise in an area of injury (eg, lacerations, surgical scars, truncal acne) or, occasionally, spontaneously.

Keloids are more frequent in darker-skinned patients. They tend to appear on the upper trunk, especially the upper back and mid chest, and on deltoid areas. Unlike hypertrophic scars, keloidal scar tissue extends beyond the margins of the wound or injury. They may appear spontaneously.

Різні прояви келоїдів Келоїди на вухах і обличчі This photo shows keloids on the ear and beard area after dog-bite injuries. © Springer Science+Business Media Келоїд A keloid is hypertrophied tissue that develops in an area of injury or spontaneously; keloids are shiny, smooth, often dome-shaped, and slightly pink or hyperpigmented. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Keloid Scars In distinction from hypertrophic scars, keloids extend beyond the borders of the original wound invading normal skin. The patient has multiple large keloid scars on the anterior abdominal wall, after intra-abdominal surgery. © Springer Science+Business Media

Keloids are shiny, firm, smooth, usually ovoid but sometimes contracted or webbed, and slightly pink or hyperpigmented.

Diagnosis of Keloids Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of keloids is clinical.