Себорейні кератози

ЗаDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Seborrheic keratoses are superficial, often pigmented, epithelial lesions that are usually verrucous but may occur as smooth papules.

The cause of seborrheic keratosis is unknown, but genetic mutations have been identified in certain types. The lesions commonly occur in middle age and later and most often appear on the trunk or temples. In darker-skinned people, multiple 1- to 3-mm lesions can occur on the cheekbones; this condition is termed dermatosis papulosa nigra.

Seborrheic keratoses vary in size and grow slowly. They may be round or oval and flesh-colored, brown, or black. They usually appear stuck on and may have a verrucous, velvety, waxy, scaling, or crusted surface.

Seborrheic keratoses that are large, multiple, and/or rapidly developing can be a cutaneous paraneoplastic syndrome (Leser-Trélat sign) in patients who have certain cancers (eg, lymphoma, gastrointestinal cancer).

Прояви себорейного кератозу
Себорейний кератоз
Себорейний кератоз

Seborrheic keratoses are benign pigmented lesions. Cause is unknown. They tend to develop in older adults and have a stuck-on appearance with a verrucous, velvety, waxy, scaly, or crusted surface.

... прочитати більше

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Себорейний кератоз (спина)
Себорейний кератоз (спина)

This photo shows seborrheic keratoses (hyperpigmented lesions with a stuck-on appearance) on a patient's back.

DermPics/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Дерматоз папульозний чорний
Дерматоз папульозний чорний

This photo shows multiple, small seborrheic keratoses on the cheekbones and forehead of a person with dark skin.

DermPics/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Симптом Лезера-Трела
Симптом Лезера-Трела

Leser-Trélat sign is the rapid onset of numerous seborrheic keratoses (benign, often pigmented skin lesions with a "stuck-on" appearance).

... прочитати більше

© Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Seborrheic Keratoses

  • Clinical evaluation

Diagnosis of seborrheic keratosis is clinical.

Treatment of Seborrheic Keratoses

  • Removal only if bothersome

Lesions are not premalignant and need no treatment unless they are irritated, itchy, or cosmetically bothersome.

Lesions may be removed with little or no scarring by cryotherapy (which can cause hypopigmentation) or by electrodesiccation and curettage after local injection of lidocaine.

