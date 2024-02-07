Новоутворення повік

Basal Cell Carcinoma of Eyelid Зображення RALPH C. EAGLE, JR/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Basal cell carcinoma frequently occurs at the eyelid margins and classically is associated with loss of eyelashes as shown, at the inner canthus, and on the upper cheek. Metastasis is rare. Biopsy establishes the diagnosis.

Treatment is surgical excision using conventional techniques or by Mohs surgery. For locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma, treatment with small-molecule inhibitors of the Hedgehog signaling pathway (eg, vismodegib or sonidegib) show promise to avoid resection of the globe (1).