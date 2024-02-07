Герпетиформний дерматит

Dapsone

Dapsone generally results in remarkable improvement (1). Initial dosages of dapsone are 25 to 50 mg orally once a day in adults and 0.5 mg/kg in children. Usually, this dose dramatically relieves dermatitis herpetiformis symptoms, including itching and burning, within 1 to 3 days. If improvement occurs, the dose is continued. If no improvement occurs, the dose can be increased every week, up to 400 mg/day (in adults). Most patients respond well to 50 to 150 mg/day.

Dapsone can cause hemolytic anemia; risk is highest after 1 month of treatment and is increased in patients who have glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency. Patients suspected of having G6PD deficiency should be tested for this deficiency before being treated with dapsone. Methemoglobinemia is common; hepatitis, agranulocytosis, dapsone syndrome (hepatitis and lymphadenopathy), and a motor neuropathy are more serious complications.

Sulfapyridine 500 mg orally 3 times a day (or, alternatively, sulfasalazine) is an alternative for patients who cannot tolerate dapsone. Doses of sulfapyridine up to 2000 mg orally 3 times a day can be used. Sulfapyridine may cause agranulocytosis.

Patients receiving dapsone or sulfapyridine should have a baseline complete blood count (CBC). CBC is then done weekly for 4 weeks, then every 2 to 3 weeks for 8 weeks, and every 12 to 16 weeks thereafter.

Patients are also placed on a strict gluten-free diet. After initial therapy and disease stabilization, most patients can stop pharmacologic therapy and be maintained on the gluten-free diet, but this may take months or years. A gluten-free diet also maximizes improvement in the enteropathy and, if strictly followed for 5 to 10 years, decreases risk of small-bowel lymphoma.