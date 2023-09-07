Lipomas are soft, movable, subcutaneous nodules of adipocytes (fat cells); overlying skin appears normal.

Lipoma Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Lipomas are very common, benign, and usually solitary, but some patients have multiple lipomas. Common sites are the proximal extremities, trunk, and neck. Multiple lipomas can be familial and/or associated with various syndromes (eg, genetic disorders).

Multiple Lipomas Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

Lipomas are usually asymptomatic but can be tender or painful. A lipoma is usually easily movable within the subcutis. Lipomas are generally soft, but some become firmer.

Diagnosis of Lipomas Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of lipomas is usually clinical, but a rapidly growing lesion should be biopsied.