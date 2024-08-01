Protection of affected areas from sunlight

Topical corticosteroids and calcipotriene

Topical calcineurin inhibitors for face or groin involvement

Narrowband ultraviolet B (UVB)

Vitiligo can be challenging to manage; initial repigmentation and maintenance of pigment can be unpredictable. Physicians must be aware of individual and ethnic sensibilities regarding uniform skin coloring; the disease can be psychologically devastating. All depigmented areas are prone to severe sunburn and must be protected with clothing or sunscreen.

Small, scattered lesions may be camouflaged with makeup. With more extensive involvement, treatment is usually aimed at repigmentation. Although little is known about comparative efficacies of many such treatments, reviews (1) and consensus recommendations (2) have been recently published. Traditional first-line therapy is potent topical corticosteroids, which may also cause hypopigmentation or atrophy in normal surrounding skin as an adverse effect of chronic corticosteroid use. Calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus and pimecrolimus) may be particularly useful alternatives for treating areas of the skin, such as the face and groin, where adverse effects of topical corticosteroid therapy most commonly occur. Calcipotriene blended with betamethasone dipropionate may also be helpful and more successful than monotherapy with either medication.

Narrowband UVB (NB-UVB) is often the preferred initial treatment for widespread vitiligo, especially in patients for whom immunosuppression is contraindicated (3). Excimer (308 nm) laser may be useful, particularly for patients with localized disease that does not respond to initial topical therapy. When considering phototherapy, the theoretical increased risk of skin cancers should be discussed with patients. Patients undergoing phototherapy may benefit from regular skin cancer screenings.

In patients with rapidly progressing vitiligo (over weeks to months), a low-dose oral corticosteroid for a couple of weeks can be considered to limit the spread. Because oral corticosteroids do not repigment the skin, NB-UVB can be added to facilitate repigmentation.

Surgery is reasonable only for patients with stable, limited disease when medical therapy has failed. Therapies include autologous micrografting (4), suction blister grafting, and tattooing; tattooing is especially useful for difficult-to-repigment areas such as the nipples, lips, and fingertips.

Depigmentation of unaffected skin to achieve homogeneous skin tone is possible with 20% monobenzyl ether of hydroquinone applied twice a day. This treatment is indicated only when most of the skin is involved and the patient is prepared for permanent pigment loss and the subsequent increased risks of photo-induced skin damage (eg, skin cancers, photoaging). This treatment can be extremely irritating, so a smaller test area should be treated before widespread use. Treatment for ≥ 1 year may be required.

The topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor ruxolitinib (JAK 1 and 2) is available for the treatment of vitiligo (5). Another JAK inhibitor, tofacitinib (JAK 1 and 3), is currently under investigation. However, depigmentation can recur after these agents are stopped.