Кільцеподібна гранульома

Usually no treatment is necessary; spontaneous resolution is common but may take years. For patients with more widespread or bothersome lesions, quicker resolution may be desired.

For localized lesions, high-strength topical or intralesional corticosteroids, topical tacrolimus, cryotherapy, and various forms of phototherapy may be used.

For widespread lesions, hydroxychloroquine, isotretinoin, dapsone, and cyclosporine may be successful.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitor therapy has been reported to be effective in treating granuloma annulare but has also been reported as a potential inciting factor in some patients.