Медикаментозний висип і реакції

Symptoms and Signs of Drug Eruptions and Reactions

Symptoms and signs vary based on the cause and the specific reaction (see table Types of Drug Reactions and Typical Causative Agents).

Приклади медикаментозних висипів і реакції Кропив'янка Urticarial lesions (wheals or hives) are migratory, elevated, pruritic, reddish plaques caused by local dermal edema. Photo provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Вугроподібні висипання This photo shows acneiform rash on the chest caused by corticosteroid treatment. DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Morbiliform Rash This photo shows a morbiliform eruption secondary to use of a medication. Photo courtesy of Anar Mikailov, MD, FAAD. Фіксована реакція на лікарський препарат This photo shows a dusky purple plaque with slight erythema and scale at the periphery. Photo courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Таблиця Типи медикаментозних реакцій та типові причинні лікарські засоби Таблиця

Immune checkpoint inhibitors commonly cause drug eruptions or cutaneous symptoms (1). The most common are the following:

Skin eruptions (eg, eczematous, morbilliform, lichenoid)

Vitiligo

Pruritus

Less common examples include the following:

Psoriasiform dermatoses

Bullous disorders

Stevens-Johnson syndrome/toxic epidermal necrolysis

Drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms

Risks are highest with combinations of immune checkpoint inhibitors. When only single agents are used, risks are highest with inhibitors of cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA-4), followed by inhibitors of programmed death receptor 1 (PD1), then inhibitors of programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1).