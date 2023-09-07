Вади розвитку капілярів

Capillary malformations are present at birth and appear as flat, pink, red, or purplish lesions.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Port-wine stains (or nevus flammeus) are flat, reddish to purple lesions appearing anywhere on the body (1). Lesions become darker and more palpable with time (often becoming quite hyperplastic by late middle age), but the lateral extent increases only in proportion to the growth of the patient. Port-wine stains of the trigeminal area may be a component of the Sturge-Weber syndrome (in which a similar vascular lesion appears on the underlying meninges and cerebral cortex and is associated with a variety of neurologic and ocular abnormalities such as seizures and glaucoma).
Загальне посилання
1. Escobar K, Pandher K, Jahnke MN: Capillary malformations. Dermatol Clin 40(4):425-433, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.det.2022.06.005
Diagnosis of Capillary Malformations
Diagnosis of capillary malformations is made clinically. Imaging studies may be indicated, depending on findings, to diagnose associated syndromes (eg, Sturge-Weber syndrome).
Treatment of Capillary Malformations
Vascular laser treatment or cosmetic creams
Treatment with vascular lasers produces excellent results in many cases, especially if the lesion is treated as early in life as possible (1). The lesion can also be hidden with an opaque cosmetic cream prepared to match the patient’s skin color.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. DeHart AN, Richter GT: Laser treatment of vascular anomalies. Dermatol Clin 40(4):481-487, 2022. doi: 10.1016/j.det.2022.06.002