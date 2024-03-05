Acne Vulgaris

Oral isotretinoin is the best treatment for patients with moderate acne in whom antibiotics are unsuccessful and for those with severe inflammatory acne. Dosage of isotretinoin is usually 1 mg/kg once a day for 16 to 20 weeks, but the dosage may be increased to 2 mg/kg once a day. If adverse effects make this dosage intolerable, it may be reduced to 0.5 mg/kg once a day. After therapy, acne may continue to improve.

Many patients do not require a second course of treatment; when needed, it is resumed only after the medication has been stopped for 4 (a few) months, except in severe cases when it may be resumed earlier. Retreatment is required more often if the initial dosage is low (0.5 mg/kg). With this dosage (which is very popular in Europe), fewer adverse effects occur, but prolonged therapy is usually required. Cumulative dosing has gained support; a total dosage of 120 to 150 mg/kg resulted in lower recurrence rates, and some experts suggest a higher cumulative dose of 220 mg/kg (8).

Isotretinoin is nearly always effective, but use is limited by adverse effects, including dryness of conjunctivae and mucosae of the genitals, chapped lips, arthralgias, depression, elevated lipid levels, and the risk of birth defects if treatment occurs during pregnancy. Hydration with water followed by petrolatum application usually alleviates mucosal and cutaneous dryness. Arthralgias (mostly of large joints or the lower back) often occur. Increased risk of depression and suicide is much publicized but probably rare. Although risk of new or worsened inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn disease and ulcerative colitis) has been proposed to be associated with use of isotretinoin, such an association now appears unlikely (9).

Complete blood count, liver tests, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels should be determined before treatment. Each should be reassessed at 4 weeks and, unless abnormalities are noted, need not be repeated until the end of treatment. Triglycerides rarely increase to a level at which the medication should be stopped. Liver function is seldom affected. Because isotretinoin is teratogenic, women of childbearing age are told that they are required to use 2 methods of contraception for 1 month before treatment, during treatment, and for at least 1 month after stopping treatment. Pregnancy tests should be done before beginning therapy and monthly until 1 month after therapy stops.