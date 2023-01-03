Застійний дерматит

Treatment of the causes of swelling

Compression and elevation

Treatment of complications (eg, secondary infection, allergic contact dermatitis, ulcers)

The cause of the chronic swelling should be corrected to the extent possible. Leg elevation and compression are often indicated. Chronic venous insufficiency should be treated.

In addition, noneroded stasis dermatitis often abates with a midpotency topical corticosteroid (eg, triamcinolone acetonide 0.1% cream or ointment). For an eroded (weeping) lesion, a hydrocolloid dressing may be best.

Ulcers are best treated with compresses and bland dressings (eg, zinc oxide paste); other dressings (eg, hydrocolloids) are also effective ( дивитися також Безпосередній догляд за раною). Ulcers in ambulatory patients may be healed with an Unna paste boot (zinc gelatin), a less messy zinc gelatin bandage, or a colloid dressing (all are available commercially). Colloid-type dressings used under elastic support are more effective than an Unna paste boot. It may be necessary to change the dressing every 2 or 3 days, but as edema recedes and the ulcer heals, once or twice/week is sufficient. After the ulcer heals, an elastic support should be applied before the patient rises in the morning. Regardless of the dressing used, reduction of edema (usually with compression) is paramount for healing.

Oral antibiotics (eg, cephalosporins, dicloxacillin) are used to treat superimposed cellulitis. Topical antibiotics (eg, mupirocin, silver sulfadiazine) are useful for treating erosions and ulcers. When edema and inflammation subside, split-thickness skin grafts may be needed for large ulcers.

Complex or multiple topical medications or over-the-counter remedies should not be used. The skin in stasis dermatitis is more vulnerable to direct irritants and to potentially sensitizing topical agents (eg, antibiotics; anesthetics; vehicles of topical medications, especially lanolin or wool alcohols).