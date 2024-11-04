Ідіопатичні запальні міопатії

Onset of an inflammatory myopathy may be acute (particularly in children) or insidious (particularly in adults). Polyarthralgias, Raynaud syndrome, dysphagia, pulmonary symptoms (eg, cough, dyspnea), and constitutional complaints (notably fever, fatigue, and weight loss) may also occur. Severe disease is characterized by dysphagia, dysphonia, and/or diaphragmatic weakness.

Muscle weakness may progress over weeks to months. Patients may have difficulty raising their arms above their shoulders (eg, to brush their hair), climbing steps, or rising from a sitting position. Sometimes muscle tenderness and atrophy are present in addition to weakness. Patients may require the use of a wheelchair or become bedridden because of weakness of pelvic and shoulder girdle muscles. The flexors of the neck may be severely affected, causing an inability to raise the head from the pillow. Involvement of pharyngeal and upper esophageal muscles may impair swallowing and predispose to aspiration. Muscles of the hands, feet, eyes, and face are not involved except in inclusion body myositis, in which distal involvement, especially of the hands, is characteristic. Limb contractures rarely develop.

Joint manifestations include polyarthralgia or polyarthritis with swelling and other characteristics of nondeforming arthritis. They occur more often in a subset with Jo-1 or other antisynthetase antibodies.

Visceral involvement (except that of the pharynx and upper esophagus) is less common in idiopathic inflammatory myopathies than in some other systemic rheumatic diseases (eg, systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis). Occasionally, and especially in patients with antisynthetase antibodies, interstitial lung disease and associated pulmonary hypertension (manifested by dyspnea and cough) are the most prominent manifestations. Cardiac involvement, especially pericarditis and cardiomyopathy, can occur. Gastrointestinal symptoms are more common in patients with an overlap syndrome with systemic sclerosis. In patients with juvenile dermatomyositis, an associated gastrointestinal vasculitis may occur and manifests as abdominal pain, hematemesis, melena, or ischemic bowel perforation.

Skin changes, which occur in dermatomyositis, tend to be dusky and erythematous and are severe when they occur with photosensitivity and skin ulceration. Periorbital edema with a purplish appearance (heliotrope rash) is relatively specific for dermatomyositis. Rash on the scalp may appear psoriaform and be intensely pruritic. Elsewhere, the rash may be slightly elevated and smooth or scaly; it may characteristically appear on the forehead, V of the neck and shoulders, chest and back, forearms and lower legs, lateral thighs, elbows and knees, medial malleoli, and dorsal aspects of the proximal interphalangeal and metacarpophalangeal joints (Gottron papules—a relatively specific finding). Cuticle overgrowth is common. Subcutaneous and muscle calcification may occur, particularly in patients with the juvenile form. The primary skin lesions frequently fade completely but may be followed by secondary changes (eg, brownish pigmentation, atrophy, persistent neovascularization, scarring).

Characteristic skin changes can occur in the absence of muscle disease (amyopathic dermatomyositis).