Хронічні ефекти сонячного світла

Actinic keratoses are precancerous changes in skin cells (keratinocytes) that are a frequent consequence of many years of sun exposure. Actinic keratoses may be pink, red, or, less commonly, gray or brown, and may feel rough and scaly.

Seborrheic keratoses look similar to actinic keratoses. They may appear on areas of the skin that are not exposed to sunlight and are not precancerous.