Nummular dermatitis is inflammation of the skin characterized by coin-shaped or discoid eczematous lesions. Diagnosis is clinical. Treatment may include topical corticosteroids and phototherapy.

(See also Definition of Dermatitis.)

Many patients with nummular dermatitis are atopic. In these cases, nummular dermatitis is simply a localized manifestation of atopic dermatitis (nummular atopic dermatitis). Patients with atopic dermatitis can have nummular plaques side-by-side with other, more common manifestations of atopic dermatitis. However, some patients with nummular dermatitis do not have atopy. In these patients, the etiology is unclear.

Bacterial colonization or allergic contact reactions (1), either at the site of the lesions or elsewhere (autoeczematization or id reaction, dermatitis at sites remote from the site of the initial inflammatory problem or infection) are possible causes.

Nummular dermatitis is most common among middle-aged and older patients.

Symptoms and Signs of Nummular Dermatitis Plaques and patches of nummular dermatitis are erythematous and scaly, typically intensely pruritic, and are coin-shaped and well-demarcated but not sharply. They can number from 1 to about 50 and tend to be from 2 to 10 cm in diameter. They are often more prominent on the extensor aspects of the extremities and on the buttocks but also appear on the trunk. Нумулярний дерматит Сховати деталі This photo shows discoid, erythematous, and scaly lesions consistent with nummular dermatitis. MION/PHANIE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Нумулярний дерматит (кистей) Зображення Image courtesy of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health’s Occupational Dermatoses web site (www.cdc.gov/niosh/ocderm.html).

Diagnosis of Nummular Dermatitis Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of nummular dermatitis is clinical and based on the characteristic appearance and distribution of the skin lesions. Patients should be evaluated for atopy. In nonatopic patients, allergic contact dermatitis should be considered, and patch testing may be helpful. Differential diagnoses include Psoriasis: Psoriatic plaques are typically more sharply demarcated.

Impetigo: Impetigo typically first manifests with yellow crusts.

Tinea: Tinea typically first manifests with annular plaques with advancing scale and central clearing over time.

Treatment of Nummular Dermatitis Supportive care, including counseling

Antipruritics

Corticosteroids (most often topical)

Phototherapy Treatment of nummular dermatitis is similar to that of atopic dermatitis and includes counseling, antipruritics, corticosteroids, and sometimes phototherapy (particularly narrowband ultraviolet B). Dupilumab, topical calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus and pimecrolimus), and/or crisaborole should be considered for nummular atopic dermatitis. Rarely, systemic immunosuppressants are required.