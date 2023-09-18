Портальна гіпертензія

Ongoing endoscopic therapy and surveillance

Nonselective beta-blockers with or without isosorbide mononitrate

Sometimes portal vein shunting

When possible, the underlying disorder is treated.

In patients with esophagogastric varices that have bled, combined endoscopic and drug treatment decreases mortality and reduces risk of rebleeding better than either therapy used alone. A series of endoscopic banding sessions are done to obliterate residual varices, then periodic endoscopic surveillance is done to identify and treat recurrent varices. Long-term drug therapy usually involves nonselective beta-blockers; these drugs lower portal pressure primarily by diminishing portal flow, although the effects vary. Agents include propranolol (40 to 80 mg orally twice a day), nadolol (40 to 160 mg orally once a day), timolol (10 to 20 mg orally twice a day), and carvedilol (6.25 to 12.5 mg orally twice a day), with dosage titrated to decrease heart rate by about 25%. Adding isosorbide mononitrate 10 to 20 mg orally twice a day may further reduce portal pressure (1).

In patients with esophagogastric varices that have not yet bled (ie, for primary prophylaxis), outcomes are similar with beta blocker therapy or endoscopic therapy.

Patients who do not adequately respond to either treatment should be considered for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunting (TIPS) or, less frequently, a surgical portacaval shunt. In TIPS, the shunt is created by placing a stent between the portal and hepatic venous circulation within the liver. (See also the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases [AASLD] practice guideline The Role of Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt [TIPS] in the Management of Portal Hypertension: Update 2009.) Although TIPS may result in fewer immediate deaths than surgical shunting, particularly during acute bleeding, maintenance of patency may require repeat procedures because the stent may become stenosed or occluded over time. Long-term benefits are unknown. Liver transplantation may be indicated for some patients.

For bleeding due to portal hypertensive gastropathy, beta blockers can be used to decrease portal pressure. A shunt should be considered if drugs are ineffective, but results may be less successful than for esophagogastric variceal bleeding.

Because it rarely causes clinical problems, hypersplenism requires no specific treatment, and splenectomy should be avoided.