Дефіцит альфа-1-антитрипсину

The normal PI phenotype is PI*MM. More than 95% of people with severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and emphysema are homozygous for the Z allele (PI*ZZ). Prevalence in the general population is 1/2000 to 1/10,000 (1). Most patients are people of Northern European descent; the Z allele is rare in people of Asian descent and in those of African descent.

Although emphysema is common among patients who are homozygous for the Z allele, many patients who do not smoke and are homozygous for PI*ZZ do not develop emphysema; patients who do typically have a family history of COPD. People who smoke and are homozygous for PI*ZZ have a lower life expectancy than people who do not smoke and are homozygous for PI*ZZ. People who are PI*ZZ homozygotes who do not smoke have a lower life expectancy than people who are PI*MM regardless of whether they smoke. If they smoke, people who are PI*MZ heterozygous are more likely to experience more rapid decreases in forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) over time than do people in the general population.

Other rare phenotypes include PI*SZ and 2 types of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency with nonexpressing alleles, PI*Z-null and PI*null-null (see table Expression of Phenotype in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency). The null phenotype leads to undetectable serum levels of alpha-1 antitrypsin. Normal serum levels of malfunctioning alpha-1 antitrypsin may occur in patients with rare mutations.

Таблиця Експресія фенотипу при дефіциті альфа-1-антитрипсину Таблиця