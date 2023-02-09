Гіпогонадизм у чоловіків

Because exogenous testosterone impairs spermatogenesis, TRT should be avoided, when possible, when subsequent fertility is a concern (unless there is irreversible primary testicular failure), including in secondary hypogonadism. However, if subsequent fertility is not a concern, testosterone replacement therapy alone may be used to treat secondary hypogonadism. Treatment of secondary hypogonadism in boys with gonadotropin replacement therapy (see Treatment of infertility due to hypogonadism) usually stimulates androgen production as well as spermatogenesis.

TRT can be used for young males who

Have no signs of puberty

Are near age 15

Have had secondary hypogonadism excluded

They may be given long-acting testosterone enanthate 50 mg IM once/month for 4 to 8 months. These low doses cause some virilization without restricting adult height. Older adolescents with testosterone deficiency receive long-acting testosterone enanthate or testosterone cypionate at a dose that is increased gradually over 18 to 24 months from 50 to 100 to 200 mg IM every 1 to 2 weeks. Transcutaneous gel may also be used, although it is more expensive; it could possibly be transferred to others during intimate contact. It is reasonable to convert older adolescents to testosterone gel preparations at adult dosages when their IM dosage has reached the equivalent of 100 to 200 mg every 2 weeks.

Adults with established testosterone deficiency may benefit from replacement therapy. Treatment slows the course of osteopenia, muscle loss, vasomotor instability, loss of libido, depression, and occasionally erectile dysfunction. The effects of testosterone on coronary artery disease are not well understood. TRT may improve coronary artery blood flow and may decrease the risk of coronary artery disease. Concerns that TRT increases risk of cardiovascular events have been raised in some studies. However, a large body of expert opinion has refuted these concerns. Advantages of testosterone treatment must be weighed against possible increased cardiovascular risk for each individual patient.

Options for replacement therapy include



Testosterone gel 1% or 1.62% (5 to 10 g of gel daily to deliver 5 to 10 mg of testosterone daily)

Transdermal axillary solution (60 mg once a day)

A buccal mucosal lozenge (30 mg twice a day)

Transdermal testosterone patch (4 mg once day)

A nasal formulation (one spray of 5.5 mg in each nostril 3 times a day)

Subcutaneous testosterone implants (75 mg/pellet) given as 4 to 6 units placed every 3 to 6 months

IM testosterone enanthate or cypionate (100 mg every 7 days or 200 mg every 10 to 14 days); available for self-injection

Testosterone gel maintains physiologic blood levels more consistently than other treatments, but IM or patch systems are sometimes preferred because of their lower cost. Oral formulations are unpredictably absorbed.

Potential adverse effects of testosterone and its analogs include

Erythrocytosis (particularly in men over age 50 receiving IM testosterone)

Venous thromboembolism unrelated to erythrocytosis

Acne

Gynecomastia

Low sperm count

Very rarely prostatic enlargement may occur. This is thought to be a physiologic rate of growth due to the normalization of serum testosterone. Prostatic obstructive symptoms are rare. Replacing testosterone to physiologic levels is not thought to cause new prostate cancer or accelerate growth or spread of localized prostate cancer. TRT is thought to have a minimal effect on serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia and in men with treated prostate cancer. However, product inserts do state that TRT is contraindicated in men with prostate cancer, and men who have or are at high risk of prostate cancer should be counseled and carefully followed with digital rectal examinations and PSA measurements while taking TRT. A prostate biopsy may be needed if PSA elevation persists after TRT is stopped. Hypogonadal men with effectively treated prostate cancer or suspected of having prostate cancer should seek consultation with an expert.

Men taking supplemental testosterone should be monitored periodically. Hematocrit (Hct), PSA, and testosterone levels should be measured quarterly during the first year of TRT and semiannually thereafter. Digital rectal examination should be offered at the same times. If Hct is ≥ 54%, the testosterone dose should be reduced. Significant increases in PSA level should prompt consideration of prostate biopsy in men who would otherwise be candidates for prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.