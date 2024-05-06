Перевантаження об’ємом

Volume overload generally refers to expansion of the extracellular fluid (ECF) volume. ECF volume expansion typically occurs in heart failure, acute or chronic kidney failure, nephrotic syndrome, and cirrhosis. Renal sodium retention leads to increased total body sodium content. This increase results in varying degrees of volume overload. Serum sodium concentration can be high, low, or normal in volume-overloaded patients (despite the increased total body sodium content). Treatment involves removal of excess fluid with diuretics or mechanical fluid removal via methods such as dialysis and paracentesis.

(See also Water and Sodium Balance and Overview of Disorders of Fluid Volume.)

An increase in total body sodium is the key pathophysiologic event. It increases osmolality, which triggers compensatory mechanisms that cause water retention. When sufficient fluid accumulates in the ECF (usually > 2.5 L), edema develops.

Among the most common causes of ECF volume overload are the following:

Overhydration (eg, drinking too much water prior to exercise or because of a psychiatric disorder) rarely causes problems unless the patient also has one of the other common causes of ECF volume overload.

Symptoms and Signs of Volume Overload Symptoms of volume overload are mainly those of the underlying disorder, but excess fluid may manifest as Visible and palpable pitting edema in dependent soft tissue

Ascites in the abdomen

Dyspnea and crackles due to interstitial fluid in the lungs

Increased patient weight

Diagnosis of Volume Overload History and physical examination Diagnosis is mainly clinical. Key features include weight gain and edema. The location and amount of edema are dependent on many factors, including whether the patient has been sitting, lying, or standing recently. Clinical findings vary significantly depending on the cause and are discussed in detail elsewhere in THE MANUAL. Serum sodium concentration (see also Hypernatremia and Hyponatremia) can be high, low, or normal in patients with volume overload (despite the increased total body sodium content). Urinary sodium may help differentiate acute kidney injury from other (nonrenal) acute causes of volume overload. In renal failure, the urinary sodium is > 20 mEq/L (> 20 mmol/L) as compared to < 10 mEq/L (< 10 mmol/L) in heart failure, cirrhosis, and nephrotic syndrome.