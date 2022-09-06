Спадковий гемохроматоз

Serum ferritin, fasting serum iron, and transferrin saturation

Genetic testing

Sometimes liver biopsy

Symptoms and signs may be nonspecific, subtle, and of gradual onset, so that index of suspicion should be high. Primary hemochromatosis should be suspected when typical manifestations, particularly combinations of such manifestations, remain unexplained after routine evaluation. Family history of hemochromatosis, cirrhosis, or hepatocellular carcinoma is a more specific clue. All patients with chronic liver disease should be evaluated for iron overload, regardless of race or ethnicity

Serum ferritin measurement is the simplest and most direct initial test. Elevated levels (> 200 ng/mL [> 200 mcg/L] in women or > 250 ng/mL [> 250 mcg/L] in men) are usually present in hereditary hemochromatosis but can result from other abnormalities, such as inflammatory liver disorders (eg, chronic viral hepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, alcoholic liver disease), cancer, certain systemic inflammatory disorders (eg, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis), or obesity. Further testing is done if ferritin level is abnormal; testing includes fasting serum iron (usually > 300 mg/dL [> 53.7 mcmol/L]) and iron binding capacity (transferrin saturation; levels usually > 50%). A transferrin saturation of < 45% has a negative predictive value of 97% for iron overload.

In type 2 disease, ferritin levels are >1000 ng/mL (> 1000 mcg/L), and transferrin saturation is >90%.

In transferrin or ceruloplasmin deficiency, serum transferrin (ie, iron-binding capacity) and ceruloplasmin levels are profoundly low or undetectable.

Gene assay is diagnostic of hereditary hemochromatosis caused by HFE gene mutations. About 70% of patients with C282Y homozygous mutations of the HFE gene have an elevated ferritin level, but only about 10% of these patients have evidence of organ dysfunction. Clinically significant iron overload is even less common in patients with heterozygous mutations of the HFE gene (ie, C282Y/H63D). Hemochromatosis types 2 to 4 are suspected in the less common instances in which ferritin and iron blood tests indicate iron overload and genetic testing is negative for the HFE gene mutation, particularly in younger patients. Confirmation of these diagnoses by genetic testing is not routinely available.

When the diagnosis is confirmed, the liver must be tested for fibrosis and cirrhosis. Up to 80% of patients with cirrhosis and a homozygous C282Y mutation will have a ferritin of > 1000 ng/mL, elevated AST (aspartate transaminase) and ALT (alanine transaminase), and platelet count < 200 × 103 /mcL (< 200 × 109/L). Because the presence of cirrhosis affects prognosis, when the ferritin is > 1000 ng/mL, liver biopsy is commonly done and tissue iron content is measured (when available). Liver biopsy is also recommended in patients with serologic evidence of iron overload but negative genetic evaluation. MRI with noncontrast MR elastography (MRE), a noninvasive alternative for estimating hepatic iron content and hepatic fibrosis, is becoming increasingly accurate.

Screening is required for first-degree relatives of people with hereditary hemochromatosis by measuring serum ferritin levels and testing for the C282Y and H63D mutations in the HFE gene.