Загальні відомості про чоловічу статеву функцію та дисфункцію

There are 4 main components of male sexual function:
Libido
Erection
Emission/ejaculation
Orgasm
Sexual dysfunction is a problem with any 1 of these components that interferes with interest in or ability to engage in sexual intercourse. Many medications and numerous physical and psychological disorders affect sexual function.
Лібідо
Libido is the conscious component of sexual function. Decreased libido manifests as a lack of sexual interest in or a decrease in the frequency and intensity of sexual thoughts, whether they arise spontaneously or in response to erotic stimuli. Libido is sensitive to testosterone levels as well as to general nutrition, health, and the effects of medications.
Common causes of decreased libido include hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency), chronic kidney disease, relationship problems, depression, stress, and diabetes, among others. Testosterone deficiency is very common in older men, with a prevalence of between 40 and 50% (1, 2). However, this condition is readily treatable with the use of testosterone replacement therapy (3).
Medications that potentially decrease libido include weak androgen receptor antagonists (eg, spironolactone, cimetidine), luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists (eg, leuprolide, goserelin, buserelin), and antagonists (eg, degarelix) used to treat prostate cancer; antiandrogens used to treat prostate cancer (eg, flutamide, bicalutamide); 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors (eg, finasteride, dutasteride) used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia; some antihypertensives; and virtually all medications that are active in the central nervous system (eg, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], tricyclic antidepressants, antipsychotics) (4). Loss of libido due to SSRIs or tricyclic antidepressants may be reversible with the addition of bupropion or trazodone.
ерекція
Erection is a neurovascular response to certain psychological and/or tactile stimuli. Higher cortical input and a sacral parasympathetic reflex arc mediate the erectile response. Neural output travels through the cavernous nerves, which traverse the posterolateral aspect of the prostate. Terminating in the penile vasculature, these nonadrenergic, noncholinergic nerves liberate nitric oxide, a gas. Nitric oxide diffuses into penile arterial smooth muscle cells, causing increased production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), which relaxes the arterial smooth muscle and allows more blood to flow into the corpora cavernosa. As the corpora fill with blood, intracavernous pressure increases, which compresses surrounding venules, causing veno-occlusion and decreased venous outflow. The increased inflow of blood and decreased outflow further increase intracavernous pressure, contributing to erection. Many factors affect the ability to have an erection (see Erectile Dysfunction).
There are 2 types of erection that men can experience: psychogenic and reflexogenic. Psychogenic erection occurs as a result of arousal within the patient’s brain from visual/auditory input and fantasy. Reflexogenic erection occurs as a direct result of physical genital stimulation. Although in most men the 2 types of erection coexist and occur simultaneously, it is possible for psychogenic erection to develop in the absence of genital stimulation and for reflexogenic erection to develop in the absence of brain stimulation. These 2 types of erection are mediated by different nerve pathways. Psychogenic erection depends on intact neurological function at spinal cord levels T11 through L2, while reflexogenic erection depends on function at spinal levels S2 through S4. Specific spinal cord injuries can therefore affect erection (5). For example, men with complete spinal cord injury above T11 do not typically experience psychogenic erections, but they can still experience reflexogenic erections in response to direct genital stimulation.
Емісія, еякуляція та оргазм
Emission refers to the deposition of pre-ejaculatory fluid into the prostatic urethra.
Ejaculation refers to the actual expulsion of seminal fluid out of the urethral meatus.
Neural stimulation of the alpha-adrenergic receptors in the male adnexa (eg, penis, testes, perineum, prostate, seminal vesicles) causes contractions of the epididymis, vas deferens, seminal vesicles, and prostate that transport semen to the posterior urethra (emission). Then, rhythmic contractions of the pelvic floor muscles result in pulsatile excretion of the accumulated seminal fluid (ejaculation). At the same time, the neck of the bladder closes, preventing retrograde ejaculation of semen into the bladder.
Orgasm, the pleasurable sensation that occurs in the brain, is generally simultaneous with ejaculation. This is also associated with rhythmic, involuntary muscular contractions within the pelvic region. Anorgasmia may be a physical phenomenon due to decreased penile sensation (eg, from neuropathy) or a neuropsychological phenomenon due to psychiatric disorders or psychoactive medications.
Порушення еякуляторної функції
Ejaculatory dysfunction can be broadly classified into 2 types:
Diminished ability to produce ejaculate (retrograde ejaculation, anejaculation)
Abnormal timing of ejaculation (premature ejaculation, delayed ejaculation)
Diminished ability to produce ejaculate is usually due to advanced age, pathology, or iatrogenic causes, while the abnormal timing of ejaculation is more often related to psychological factors.
Retrograde ejaculation can have multiple causes. Neuropathy from diabetes mellitus and certain medications such as alpha blockers (eg, tamsulosin for benign prostatic hyperplasia [BPH]) can cause impaired relaxation of the urethral sphincter, and surgical BPH procedures such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) can cause permanent iatrogenic retrograde ejaculation.
Anejaculation can be caused by seminal tract obstruction, neurological dysfunction, injury, radiation, or surgery. A classic cause of anejaculation is radical prostatectomy for prostate cancer, which results in removal of seminal vesicles and, consequently, elimination of semen production.
Premature ejaculation is defined as ejaculation occurring sooner than desired by the man or his partner and causing distress to them both. It is usually caused by sexual inexperience, anxiety, and other psychological factors rather than disease. It can be treated successfully with topical anesthetics, sex therapy, tricyclic antidepressants, and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.
Delayed ejaculation is often related to psychological factors, but erectile dysfunction and certain medications (eg, serotonin reuptake inhibitors) can contribute as well. Treatment of underlying erectile dysfunction and psychosexual therapy are the mainstays of treatment. Some medications are used to treat delayed ejaculation (eg, cabergoline and bupropion) (6).
Довідкові матеріали
