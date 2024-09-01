Загальні відомості про чоловічу статеву функцію та дисфункцію

Libido is the conscious component of sexual function. Decreased libido manifests as a lack of sexual interest in or a decrease in the frequency and intensity of sexual thoughts, whether they arise spontaneously or in response to erotic stimuli. Libido is sensitive to testosterone levels as well as to general nutrition, health, and the effects of medications.

Common causes of decreased libido include hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency), chronic kidney disease, relationship problems, depression, stress, and diabetes, among others. Testosterone deficiency is very common in older men, with a prevalence of between 40 and 50% (1, 2). However, this condition is readily treatable with the use of testosterone replacement therapy (3).

Medications that potentially decrease libido include weak androgen receptor antagonists (eg, spironolactone, cimetidine), luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists (eg, leuprolide, goserelin, buserelin), and antagonists (eg, degarelix) used to treat prostate cancer; antiandrogens used to treat prostate cancer (eg, flutamide, bicalutamide); 5-alpha-reductase inhibitors (eg, finasteride, dutasteride) used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia; some antihypertensives; and virtually all medications that are active in the central nervous system (eg, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors [SSRIs], tricyclic antidepressants, antipsychotics) (4). Loss of libido due to SSRIs or tricyclic antidepressants may be reversible with the addition of bupropion or trazodone.