Хвороба Вільсона

Penicillamine or trientine

Low-copper diet

For maintenance, lifelong low-dose penicillamine or trientine, or oral zinc

Continual, lifelong treatment of Wilson disease is mandatory regardless of whether symptoms are present. A low-copper diet (eg, avoiding beef liver, cashews, black-eyed peas, vegetable juice, shellfish, mushrooms, and cocoa) and use of penicillamine, trientine, and sometimes oral zinc can prevent copper from accumulating. Copper content in drinking water should be checked, and people should be advised not to take any vitamin or mineral supplements containing copper.

Penicillamine is the most commonly used chelating drug but has considerable toxicity (eg, fever, rash, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, proteinuria). Cross-reactivity may occur in people with penicillin allergy. Pyridoxine 25 mg orally once/day is given with penicillamine. Occasionally, use of penicillamine can cause worsening neurologic symptoms.

Adults are given 750 to 1500 mg of penicillamine in four divided doses. A dose that yields a 24-hour urinary copper excretion of > 2 mg/day should be given for 3 months. Thereafter, dose adjustments can be made based on urinary copper excretion and free serum copper level. An appropriate maintenance dose should lead to a free serum copper level of < 10 mcg/dL. Penicillamine should be given 1 hour before or 2 hours after meals because food inhibits its absorption.

For children, the usual maintenance dose is 20 mg/kg/day rounded off to the nearest 250 mg and given in two or three divided doses; the maximum dose is 1000 mg/day, Dose adjustments are based on 24-hour urinary copper excretion and free serum copper levels similar to those recommended for adults.

Trientine hydrochloride, also a chelating drug, is an alternative treatment to penicillamine. Doses for the capsule formulation are 375 to 750 mg orally twice a day or 250 to 500 mg orally 3 times a day (750 to 1500 mg/day).

Zinc acetate 50 mg orally 3 times a day can reduce intestinal copper absorption, thus preventing reaccumulation of copper in patients who cannot tolerate penicillamine or trientine or who have neurologic symptoms that do not respond to the other drugs. (CAUTION: Penicillamine or trientine must not be taken at the same time as zinc because either drug can bind zinc, forming a compound with no therapeutic effect.)

Poor long-term adherence to drug therapy is common. After 1 to 5 years of therapy, lower dose maintenance drug therapy can be considered. Regular follow-up care with an expert in liver disease is recommended.

Liver transplantation may be lifesaving for patients who have Wilson disease and fulminant hepatic failure or severe hepatic insufficiency refractory to drugs.