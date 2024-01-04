Первинний біліарний холангіт (ПБХ)

Arresting or reversing liver damage

Treating complications (chronic cholestasis and liver failure)

Sometimes liver transplantation

All alcohol use and hepatotoxic medications should be stopped. Ursodeoxycholic acid decreases liver damage, prolongs survival, and delays the need for liver transplantation (1). About 40% of patients do not have biochemical improvement after ≥ 12 months (alkaline phosphatase less than 1.5 to 2 times the normal range and normalization of total bilirubin); they may have advanced disease and require liver transplantation in a few years. Obeticholic acid is used in addition to ursodeoxycholic acid for patients who do not adequately respond to ursodeoxycholic acid, or as a single agent in patients who cannot tolerate ursodeoxycholic acid. If patients have decompensated cirrhosis, a prior decompensation event, or compensated cirrhosis with evidence of portal hypertension, obeticholic acid is contraindicated because it can cause liver failure.

For patients who do not respond adequately to ursodeoxycholic acid and do not have access to obeticholic acid, bezafibrate may be used in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid. Adding bezafibrate to ursodeoxycholic acid was evaluated in a phase 3 randomized trial for patients who did not have an adequate response to ursodeoxycholic acid alone (2). This combination showed a higher rate of complete biochemical response than that of ursodeoxycholic acid alone. Also, a retrospective study showed improved survival in patients given ursodeoxycholic acid in combination with bezafibrate compared with those who received ursodeoxycholic acid alone (3). However, bezafibrate is not available in the United States. Fenofibrate, another type of fibrate available in the United States, has not been as well-studied in this population, but it is still used because there are few medication options available. Fibrates can cause elevated aminotransferases and worsening renal function, which should be monitored. Also fibrates should be avoided in patients with decompensated cirrhosis.

Pruritus may be controlled with cholestyramine 4 to 16 g/day. This anionic-binding drug binds bile salts and thus may aggravate fat malabsorption. If cholestyramine is taken long-term, supplements of fat-soluble vitamins should be considered. Cholestyramine can decrease absorption of ursodeoxycholic acid, so these medications should not be given simultaneously. Cholestyramine can also decrease absorption of various medications; if patients take any medication that could be affected, they should be told not to take the medication within 1 hour before or 4 hours after taking cholestyramine. Pruritus can be one of the common side effects of obeticholic acid, resulting in treatment discontinuation.

Some patients with pruritus respond to ursodeoxycholic acid and ultraviolet light; others may warrant a trial of rifampicin, naltrexone, sertraline, phenobarbital, or antihistamine.

Patients with fat malabsorption due to bile salt deficiency should be treated with vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and vitamin K supplements. For osteoporosis, weight-bearing exercises, bisphosphonates, or raloxifene may be needed in addition to calcium supplements and vitamin D supplements. In later stages, portal hypertension or complications of cirrhosis require treatment.

Liver transplantation has excellent results. The general indication is decompensated liver disease (uncontrolled variceal bleeding, refractory ascites, intractable pruritus, and hepatic encephalopathy). A long-term retrospective study of 785 patients in North America and Europe who had undergone liver transplantation for PBC reported patient survival rates of 90% at 5 years, 81% at 10 years, 70% at 15 years, and 53% at 20 years (4). Antimitochondrial antibodies tend to persist after transplantation. Primary biliary cholangitis recurs in 15% of patients in the first few years and in > 30% by 10 years. Recurrent PBC after liver transplantation appears to have a benign course. Cirrhosis rarely occurs.

AMA-negative PBC has similar treatment response to ursodeoxycholic acid.