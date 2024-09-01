Еректильна дисфункція

There are 2 types of erectile dysfunction (ED):

Primary ED: The man has never been able to attain or sustain an erection

Secondary ED: Acquired later in life by a man who previously was able to attain erections

Primary ED is rare and is almost always due to psychological factors or clinically obvious anatomic abnormalities.

Secondary ED is more common, and > 90% of cases have an organic etiology. Many men with secondary ED develop reactive psychological difficulties that compound the problem (1).

Psychological factors must be considered in every case of ED. Psychological causes of primary ED include guilt, fear of intimacy, depression, or anxiety. In secondary ED, causes may relate to performance anxiety, stress, or depression. Psychogenic ED may be situational, involving a particular place, time, or partner.

The major organic causes of ED are physiological (organic)

Vascular disorders

Neurologic disorders

The most common vascular cause is atherosclerosis of cavernous arteries of the penis, often caused by smoking, endothelial dysfunction, and diabetes. Atherosclerosis and aging decrease the capacity for dilation of arterial blood vessels and smooth muscle relaxation, limiting the amount of blood that can enter the penis (see Overview of Male Sexual Function and Dysfunction: Erection). Endothelial dysfunction is a disease of the endothelial lining of the small arterioles that reduces the ability to vasodilate when needed to increase blood flow. Endothelial dysfunction appears to be mediated by reduced levels of nitric oxide and can result from smoking, diabetes, and/or low testosterone levels. Veno-occlusive dysfunction permits venous leakage, which results in inability to maintain erection.

Priapism, usually associated with trazodone use, cocaine use disorder, sickle cell disease, and intracavernosal injections used for erectile dysfunction may cause penile fibrosis and lead to ED by causing fibrosis of the corpora cavernosa and thus impairment of the penile blood flow necessary for erection.

Neurologic causes include stroke, partial complex seizures, multiple sclerosis, peripheral and autonomic neuropathies, and spinal cord injuries. Diabetic neuropathy and surgical injury are particularly common causes.

Complications of pelvic surgery (eg, radical prostatectomy [even with nerve-sparing techniques], radical cystectomy, rectal cancer surgery) are other common causes. Occasionally, transurethral resection of the prostate is a cause. Other causes include hormonal disorders (primary or secondary hypogonadism), medications, pelvic radiation, and structural disorders of the penis (eg, Peyronie disease). Prolonged perineal pressure (as occurs during bicycle riding) or pelvic or perineal trauma can cause ED.

Any endocrinopathy or aging with testosterone deficiency (hypogonadism) may decrease libido and cause ED. However, erectile function only rarely improves with normalization of serum testosterone levels because most affected men also have neurovascular causes of ED.

Numerous medications are possible culprits (see table Commonly Used Drugs That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction). Alcohol can cause temporary ED.