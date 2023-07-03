Захворювання печінки, пов'язане з вживанням алкоголю

Confirmed history of alcohol use

Alcohol biomarkers

Liver tests and complete blood count (CBC)

Sometimes liver biopsy

Alcohol is suspected as the cause of liver disease in any patient who chronically consumes excess alcohol, particularly > 80 g per day. Patients can be screened for alcohol use disorder using the CAGE questionnaire (need to Cut down, Annoyed by criticism, Guilty about drinking, and need for a morning Eye-opener; see Detecting alcoholism. The CAGE questionnaire) or AUDIT (see Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test). When the patient's alcohol consumption is in doubt, history can be confirmed by family members or alcohol biomarkers. Urine or hair ethyl glucuronide, urine ethyl sulfate, and phosphatidylethanol (PEth) are not affected by liver disease. PeTH is particularly useful because it has a half‐life of approximately 10 to14 days, longer with chronic heavy alcohol consumption. There is no specific test for alcohol-related liver disease, but if the diagnosis is suspected, liver tests (prothrombin time [PT]; serum bilirubin, aminotransferase, and albumin levels) and CBC are done to detect signs of liver injury and anemia.

Elevations of aminotransferases are moderate (< 300 IU/L) and do not reflect the extent of liver damage. The ratio of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) to alanine aminotransferase (ALT) is ≥ 2. The basis for low ALT is a dietary deficiency of pyridoxal phosphate (vitamin B6), which is needed for ALT to function. Its effect on AST is less pronounced. Serum gamma-glutamyl transpeptidase (GGT) increases, more because ethanol induces this enzyme than because patients have cholestasis or liver injury or use other drugs. Serum albumin may be low, usually reflecting undernutrition but occasionally reflecting otherwise obvious liver failure with deficient synthesis. Macrocytosis with a mean corpuscular volume > 100 fL reflects the direct effect of alcohol on bone marrow as well as macrocytic anemia resulting from folate deficiency, which is common among people with alcohol use disorder who are undernourished. Indexes of the severity of liver disease are

Serum bilirubin, which represents secretory function

Prothrombin time or international normalized ratio, which reflects synthetic ability

Thrombocytopenia can result from the direct toxic effects of alcohol on bone marrow or from splenomegaly, which accompanies portal hypertension. Neutrophilic leukocytosis may result from alcoholic hepatitis, although coexisting infection (particularly pneumonia and spontaneous bacterial peritonitis) should also be suspected.

Imaging tests of the liver are not routinely needed for diagnosis. If done for other reasons, abdominal ultrasonography or CT may suggest hepatic steatosis or show splenomegaly, evidence of portal hypertension, or ascites. Ultrasound elastrography measures liver stiffness and thus detects advanced fibrosis. This valuable adjunct can obviate the need for liver biopsy to check for cirrhosis and help assess prognosis. Its exact role is under study.

If abnormalities suggest alcohol-related liver disease, screening tests for other treatable forms of liver disease, especially viral hepatitis, should be done.

Because features of hepatic steatosis, alcoholic hepatitis, and cirrhosis overlap, describing the precise findings is more useful than assigning patients to a specific category, which can only be determined by liver biopsy.

Not all experts agree on the indications for liver biopsy. Proposed indications include the following:

Unclear clinical diagnosis (eg, equivocal clinical and laboratory findings, unexplained persistent elevations of aminotransferase levels)

Clinical suspicion of > 1 cause of liver disease (eg, alcohol plus viral hepatitis)

Desire for a precise prediction of prognosis

Liver biopsy confirms liver disease, helps identify excessive alcohol use as the likely cause, and establishes the stage of liver injury. If iron accumulation is observed, measurement of the iron content and genetic testing can eliminate hereditary hemochromatosis as the cause.

For stable patients with cirrhosis, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) recommends that liver ultrasonography, with or without alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) measurement, should be done every 6 months to screen for hepatocellular carcinoma. They also suggest that surveillance not be done for patients with Child’s class C cirrhosis unless they are on the transplant waiting list because of their low anticipated survival (1).