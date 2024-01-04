Portal hypertension is the most common serious complication of cirrhosis, and it, in turn, causes complications, including

Ascites fluid can become infected (spontaneous bacterial peritonitis). Portopulmonary hypertension can manifest with symptoms of heart failure. Complications of portal hypertension tend to cause significant morbidity and mortality.

Cirrhosis can cause other cardiovascular complications. Vasodilation, intrapulmonary right-to-left shunting, and ventilation/perfusion mismatch can result in hypoxia (hepatopulmonary syndrome).

Progressive loss of hepatic architecture impairs function, leading to hepatic insufficiency; it manifests as coagulopathy, acute kidney injury (hepatorenal syndrome), and hepatic encephalopathy. Hepatic encephalopathy is characterized by asterixis, confusion, or hepatic coma and is the result of the liver's inability to metabolize the toxins from the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Elevated serum ammonia level may help the diagnosis of hepatic encephalopathy, but the level does not correlate well with the severity of hepatic encephalopathy.

Hepatocytes secrete less bile, contributing to cholestasis and jaundice. Less bile in the intestine causes malabsorption of dietary fat (triglycerides) and fat-soluble vitamins. Malabsorption of vitamin D may contribute to osteoporosis. Undernutrition and sarcopenia are common. They may result from anorexia with reduced food intake or, in patients with alcohol-related liver disease, from malabsorption due to pancreatic insufficiency.

Blood disorders are common. Anemia usually results from hypersplenism, chronic GI bleeding, folate deficiency (particularly in patients with alcohol use disorder), and hemolysis.

Cirrhosis results in decreased production of prothrombotic and antithrombotic factors. Hypersplenism and altered expression of thrombopoietin contribute to thrombocytopenia. Thrombocytopenia and decreased production of clotting factors can make clotting unpredictable, increasing risk of both bleeding and thromboembolic disease (even though international normalized ratio [INR] is usually increased). Leukopenia is also common; it is mediated by hypersplenism and altered expression of erythropoietin and granulocyte-stimulating factors.

Hepatocellular carcinoma frequently complicates cirrhosis from any cause (justifying clinical surveillance).