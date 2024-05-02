Тромбоз ворітної вени

Clinical evaluation and liver tests

Doppler ultrasonography

Portal vein thrombosis is suspected in patients with the following:

Manifestations of portal hypertension without cirrhosis

Mild abnormalities in liver function or enzymes plus risk factors such as neonatal umbilical infection, childhood appendicitis, or a hypercoagulability disorder

Doppler ultrasonography is usually diagnostic, showing diminished or absent portal vein flow and sometimes the thrombus. Difficult cases may require MRI or CT with contrast. Angiography may be required to guide shunt surgery.

In patients with cirrhosis, venous obstruction due to hepatocellular carcinoma should be excluded with contrast‐enhanced imaging studies. In patients without cirrhosis who have thrombosis of the portal venous system without a clear cause, myeloproliferative disorders or other thrombophilic conditions should be excluded; consultation with a hematologist should be considered (1).