Портосистемна енцефалопатія

Treatment of the cause

Bowel cleansing using oral or rectal lactulose or oral polyethylene glycol 3350

Oral nonabsorbable antibiotics such as rifaximin and neomycin

Treating the cause usually reverses mild cases. Eliminating toxic enteric products is the other goal and is accomplished using several methods. The bowels should be cleared using enemas or, more often, oral lactulose syrup, which can be tube-fed to comatose patients. This synthetic disaccharide is an osmotic cathartic. It also lowers colonic pH, decreasing fecal ammonia production. The initial dosage, 30 to 45 mL orally 3 times a day, should be adjusted to produce 2 or 3 soft stools daily. Contrary to prior practice, protein restriction is no longer necessary and can be detrimental, as cirrhotic patients are often malnourished. Oral nonabsorbable antibiotics such as rifaximin and neomycin are effective for hepatic encephalopathy. Rifaximin is usually preferred because neomycin is an aminoglycoside, which can precipitate ototoxicity or nephrotoxicity. However, there is no evidence that treatments such as lactulose or rifaximin help alleviate encephalopathy in acute liver failure.

Sedation deepens encephalopathy and should be avoided whenever possible. For coma caused by fulminant hepatitis, meticulous supportive and nursing care coupled with prevention and treatment of complications increase the chance of survival. Hemodialysis can help clear ammonia if there is acute liver failure. High-dose corticosteroids, exchange transfusion, and other complex procedures designed to remove circulating toxins generally do not improve outcome. Patients deteriorating because of fulminant hepatic failure may be saved by liver transplantation.

Other potential therapies, including levodopa, bromocriptine, flumazenil, sodium benzoate, infusions of branched-chain amino acids, keto-analogs of essential amino acids, and prostaglandins, have not proved effective. Complex plasma-filtering systems (artificial liver) show some promise but require more study.