MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Загальні відомості про харчові добавки

ЗаLaura Shane-McWhorter, PharmD, University of Utah College of Pharmacy
Переглянуто/перевірено січ. 2023

Dietary supplements are the most commonly used of all integrative, complementary, and alternative therapies, primarily because they are widely available, relatively inexpensive, and can be bought without consulting a health care practitioner.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates dietary supplements differently from drugs. The FDA regulates quality control and good manufacturing processes but does not ensure standardization of the active ingredients or efficacy.

See also National Institutes of Health (NIH): Office of Dietary Supplements.

Визначення

The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 defines a dietary supplement as

  • Any product (except tobacco)—in pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid form—containing a vitamin, mineral, herb or other plant product, amino acid, or other known dietary substance that is intended as a supplement to the normal diet

In addition, certain hormones, such as dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA, a precursor to androgens and estrogens) and melatonin, are regulated as dietary supplements and not as prescription drugs.

See also US Food and Drug Administration: Questions and Answers on Dietary Supplements.

Маркування

The DSHEA requires that the product label identify the product as a dietary supplement and notify the consumer that the claims for the supplement have not been evaluated by the FDA. The label must also list each ingredient by name, quantity, and total weight and identify plant parts from which ingredients are derived.

Manufacturers are permitted to make claims about the product’s structure and function (eg, good for urinary tract health) but cannot make or imply claims for the product as a drug or therapy (eg, treats urinary tract infections). Expiration dates may be included on the standardized product labels if this information is supported by valid data demonstrating that it is not false or misleading.

Безпечність і ефективність

The FDA does not require manufacturers of dietary supplements to prove safety or efficacy, although supplements must have a history of safety. Manufacturers and distributors of supplements must report serious adverse events to the FDA through the MedWatch system, a medical product safety reporting program.

Most people who use dietary supplements assume that they are good for health generally, are safe and effective for treating and/or preventing specific conditions, or both. People may think this because dietary supplements are natural (ie, derived from plants or animals) and because some are supported by centuries of use in traditional systems of medicine.

Although more and more clinically based studies are now being done, most supplements have not been rigorously studied. Information about studies being done is available from the NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).

For most dietary supplements, evidence suggesting safety or efficacy comes from

  • Traditional use

  • In vitro studies

  • Certain case reports

  • Animal studies

Чистота та стандартизація

Lack of regulation and government monitoring also means that supplements are not monitored to ensure that they contain the ingredients or amount of active ingredient the manufacturer claims they contain. The supplement may have unlisted ingredients, which may be inert or harmful (eg, natural toxins, bacteria, pesticides, lead or other heavy metals, unapproved dyes), or it may contain variable amounts of active ingredients, especially when whole herbs are ground or made into extracts. Consumers are at risk of getting less, more, or, in some cases, none of the active ingredient, if the active ingredient(s) is even known. Most herbal products are mixtures of several substances, and which ingredient is the most active is not always known.

The lack of standardization means not only that products from different manufacturers may vary, but also that separate batches produced by the same manufacturer may differ. This product variability is a particular source of difficulty in conducting rigorous clinical trials and comparing the results among different trials. However, some supplements have been standardized and may include a designation of standardization on the label.

New regulations governing supplement production in the US include rules for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). These rules strengthen standards for keeping manufacturing facilities and equipment clean and raw materials pure and uncontaminated. GMPs also ensure proper labeling, packaging, and storage of the finished product.

Інші питання

Additional areas of concern include

  • Use of dietary supplements instead of conventional drugs

  • Stability of supplements (especially herbal products) once manufactured

  • Toxicity

  • Interactions between supplements and drugs or disease states

  • Contribution to incorrect diagnosis

Most information about these concerns comes from sporadic individual reports (see table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions) and some research studies.

Despite these concerns, many patients strongly believe in the benefits of supplements and continue to use them with or without a physician’s involvement. Patients may not think to disclose or may wish to conceal their use of dietary supplements. For this reason, the outpatient history should periodically include explicit questions about past and new use of integrative, complementary, and alternative therapies, including dietary supplements. Many physicians incorporate some supplement use into their practice; their reasons include proven benefit of the supplement, a desire to ensure that supplements are used safely by patients who will use supplements anyway, and the physician’s belief that the supplements are safe and effective.

Common concerns about the use of supplements include the following:

  • Placebo effects can simulate true efficacy, particularly if the patient and/or physician strongly believes in the supplement.

  • Therapeutic responses to supplements, placebo-mediated or otherwise, could be mistaken as evidence that confirms a particular, possibly incorrect, diagnosis.

There are few data to guide patient counseling regarding supplement safety. But some experts believe that the overall number of problems due to dietary supplements is rare compared with the overall number of doses taken and that the supplement, if correctly manufactured, is likely to be safe. As a result, these experts advise purchase of supplements from a well-known manufacturer, and many recommend buying supplements made in Germany because there they are regulated as drugs and thus oversight is stricter than in the US.

The supplements discussed in The Manuals are ones that are most popular, are effective, or have some questions about their safety. More complete information is available through the NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Деякі можливі взаємодії між харчовими добавками та лікарськими засобами*

Dietary Supplement

Affected Drugs

Interaction(s)

Ashwagandha

Thyroid hormones

May increase thyroid hormone levels

Antihyperglycemic drugs

May decrease blood glucose to unsafe levels

Antihypertensive drugs

May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects

Immunosuppressant drugs (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus, prednisone, corticosteroids)

May interfere with drugs that suppress immune function

Sedatives

May lead to excessive sleepiness

Astragalus

Immunosuppressants (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus)

May stimulate the immune system and thereby decrease the effectiveness of drugs that suppress the immune system such as those used after organ transplant

Lithium

May decrease excretion of lithium which can result in increased blood levels and possible serious adverse effects

Bacopa

Anticholinergic drugs or drugs that can increase acetylcholine (eg, glaucoma or Alzheimer disease drugs)

May decrease the effect or anticholinergic drugs or increase the adverse effects of cholinergic drugs.

Thyroid hormones

May increase thyroid hormone levels

Drugs metabolized by the cytochrome P450 system (eg, warfarin, calcium channel blockers, antiseizure medications)

May increase the risk of bleeding or lower blood pressure with calcium channel blockers or sedation with antiseizure medications

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Sedatives and antidepressants (eg, benzodiazepines, phenobarbital, morphine, alcohol, SSRIs, tricyclic antidepressants)

Can increase the effect of these drugs and make people too drowsy

Acetaminophen and valproic acid

May increase the chance of liver injury

Antiseizure medications

May increase effect of these medications and may increase adverse effects

Lithium

May increase lithium toxicity

Chamomile

Barbiturates and other sedatives

May intensify or prolong effects of sedatives because its volatile oils have additive effects

Iron supplements

May reduce iron absorption via tannins in the plant

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding because chamomile contains phytocoumarins, which may have additive effects

Drugs with estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, hormone replacement therapy, oral contraceptives containing estrogens)

May interfere with the estrogenic effects of these drugs

Cyclosporine

May increase cyclosporine serum concentrations

Chromium

Insulin, sulfonylureas

May lower blood glucose

Thyroid replacement therapy

May decrease levothyroxine serum levels

Coenzyme Q10

Warfarin

May decrease response to warfarin

Antihypertensives

May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects

Chemotherapy drugs

May interfere with the action of chemotherapy drugs due to antioxidant effects

Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)

Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)

Increases the risk of bleeding

Antidepressants

May trigger mania

Drugs with anti-estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, anastrozole, and fulvestrant)

May decrease the anti-estrogenic effects

Triazolam (a benzodiazepine).

May increase the sedative effect

Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine (for tuberculosis)

May decrease the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine

Ephedra†

Stimulant drugs (eg, caffeine, epinephrine, phenylpropanolamine, pseudoephedrine)

Increases the stimulant effects of other drugs, increasing risk of irregular or rapid heartbeat and hypertension

MAOIs

May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, irregular or rapid heartbeat, hypertension)

Feverfew

Antimigraine drugs (eg, ergotamine—see table Some Characteristics of Headache Disorders by Cause)

May increase heart rate and blood pressure because it has additive vasoconstrictive effects

Antiplatelet drugs

May increase risk of bleeding because feverfew inhibits platelet aggregation (has additive effects)

NSAIDs

Increased risk of bleeding, because both feverfew and NSAIDs may potentially cause bleeding

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding because warfarin may have additive effects

Garlic

Antihypertensives

May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects

Antiplatelet drugs

May increase risk of bleeding because these drugs enhance garlic’s inhibition of platelet aggregation and fibrinolytic effects

Isonicotinylhydrazide (isoniazid, or INH)

May lower levels 

Protease inhibitors (eg, saquinavir)

Blood level of protease inhibitors reduced by garlic

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects

Tacrolimus (oral)

Can increase blood levels of tacrolimus, possibly enough to injure the liver

Ginger

Antiplatelet drugs

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of platelet aggregation

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects

Ginkgo

Antiseizure medications (eg, phenytoin)

May reduce efficacy of antiseizure medications because contaminants in ginkgo preparations may reduce antiseizure effects

Antidepressants

May precipitate serotonin syndrome in patients on other antidepressant medications

MAOIs (eg, tranylcypromine)

May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)

NSAIDs

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects

Ginseng

Antihyperglycemic drugs (eg, glipizide)

May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia

Aspirin and other NSAIDs

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation

Corticosteroids

May intensify adverse effects of corticosteroids because ginseng has anti-inflammatory effects

May have immunostimulant effects and thus may attenuate the immunosuppressive effects of corticosteroids

Digoxin

May increase digoxin levels

Estrogens

May intensify adverse effects of estrogen

MAOIs

Can cause headache, tremors, and manic episodes

Opioids

May reduce the effectiveness of opioids

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects

Goldenseal

Antihypertensives

Berberine content may increase antihypertensive effects

Antihyperglycemics

Berberine may increase hypoglycemic effects

Warfarin and heparin

May increase effects of warfarin and heparin, increasing risk of bleeding

Green tea

Warfarin

May reduce efficacy of warfarin, increasing risk of thromboembolism

Holy Basil

Thyroid hormones

May decrease the efficacy of thyroid hormone drugs

Anticoagulants and antiplatelets

May increase risk of bleeding

Kava

Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)

May intensify or prolong the effects of sedatives

Antiparkinsonian medications

May antagonize effects of levodopa and worsen Parkinson disease

May reduce metabolism of ropinirole and thus cause dopamine toxicity

Hepatotoxic drugs

May increase hepatotoxicity

Licorice (glycyrriza glabra)

Antihypertensives

May increase salt and water retention and increase blood pressure, making antihypertensives less effective

Chemotherapeutics

May decrease effects of paclitaxel and cisplatin

Corticosteroids

May increase adverse effects of corticosteroids

Digoxin

May decrease levels of potassium, which increases risk of digoxin toxicity

Diuretics

May intensify the potassium-wasting effects of most diuretics and interfere with the effectiveness of potassium-sparing diuretics (eg, spironolactone)

MAOIs

May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)

Warfarin

May decrease effectiveness of warfarin

Melatonin

Anticoagulants (such as warfarin)

May increase risk of bleeding

Antiseizure medications

May decrease the effectiveness of antiseizure medications

Benzodiazepines

May increase sedative effect

Methamphetamine

May increase the adverse effects of methamphetamine

Milk thistle

Antihyperglycemic drugs

May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia

Protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir)

May interfere with metabolizing enzymes, lowering blood levels of indinavir

Sirolimus

May decrease sirolimus clearance in renal transplant patients with hepatic impairment

Warfarin

May increase risk of bleeding by increasing effects

Rhodiola

Antidepressants

May cause a rapid heart rate

Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)

May increase blood levels causing increased risk of bleeding

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Increased blood levels and possibly adverse effects

Immunosuppressants

May decrease effectiveness of immunosuppressants

Antihyperglycemic medications

Can decrease blood glucose, triggering hypoglycemia

Antihypertensive medications

Can decrease blood pressure further

S-Adenosyl-L-Methionine

Antidepressants

May increase serotonin levels causing serotonin syndrome when given with serotonergic drugs, manifested by a rapid heart rate, anxiety, gastrointestinal symptoms, severe muscle rigidity, and possible seizures

Levodopa

May decrease the effectiveness of levodopa

Saw palmetto

Antiplatelets and anticoagulants (eg, warfarin) 

May increase effects and may cause bleeding

Estrogens (eg, oral contraceptives and other products)

May decrease effectiveness of estrogens

St. John’s wort

Cyclosporine and tacrolimus

May reduce blood level of cyclosporine, increasing risk of organ transplant rejection

Digoxin

May reduce blood level of digoxin, making it less effective, with potentially dangerous results

Iron supplements

May reduce iron absorption

MAOIs

May augment effects of MAOIs, possibly causing very high blood pressure requiring emergency treatment

Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors

Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy

Oral contraceptives

Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy

Oxycodone, methadone, and tramadol

Decreases serum concentrations and analgesic effects of these drugs

Photosensitizing drugs (eg, lansoprazole, omeprazole, piroxicam, sulfonamide antibiotics)

May increase sun sensitivity

Protease inhibitors

May reduce blood level of protease inhibitors, reducing their efficacy

SSRIs (eg, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline)

May augment effects of these drugs

Tricyclic antidepressants

May augment effects of these drugs

Warfarin and other anticoagulants (eg, direct-acting oral anticoagulants)

May reduce blood level of warfarin and rivaroxaban, increasing risk of thromboembolism

Valerian

Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)

May intensify effects of sedatives

Zinc

Antibiotics (eg, cephalexin, tetracyclines, quinolones)

May decrease absorption and effect of the antibiotics when taken within hours of zinc

Cisplatin, penicillamine, and chelate integrase inhibitors (eg, dolutegravir)

May be inhibited or inactivated

* Caution is required when dietary supplements are used because these products are not standardized and thus vary considerably and because information about their use is continually changing. The theoretical status of many published interactions does not obviate the need for cautious use. Before prescribing any drug, health care practitioners should ask patients whether they are taking dietary supplements and, if so, which ones. Practitioners must identify any potential adverse interactions of drugs and supplements taken by a patient and then determine appropriate drugs and dosages.

† Sale of supplements containing ephedra is banned in the US.

‡ This substance is true, natural licorice, not the more common, artificially flavored licorice candy.

MAOIs = monoamine oxidase inhibitors; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.

Додаткова інформація

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Dietary Supplements: General information about the FDA's regulation of finished dietary supplement products and dietary ingredients 

  2. U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), MedWatch: Access to the FDA’s medical product safety reporting program for health professionals, patients and consumers

  3. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on research and information about complementary health products and practices

  4. National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of Dietary Supplements: Dietary Supplement Health And Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA)

