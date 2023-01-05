Загальні відомості про харчові добавки

Dietary supplements are the most commonly used of all integrative, complementary, and alternative therapies, primarily because they are widely available, relatively inexpensive, and can be bought without consulting a health care practitioner.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates dietary supplements differently from drugs. The FDA regulates quality control and good manufacturing processes but does not ensure standardization of the active ingredients or efficacy.
See also National Institutes of Health (NIH): Office of Dietary Supplements.
Визначення
The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) of 1994 defines a dietary supplement as
Any product (except tobacco)—in pill, capsule, tablet, or liquid form—containing a vitamin, mineral, herb or other plant product, amino acid, or other known dietary substance that is intended as a supplement to the normal diet
In addition, certain hormones, such as dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA, a precursor to androgens and estrogens) and melatonin, are regulated as dietary supplements and not as prescription drugs.
See also US Food and Drug Administration: Questions and Answers on Dietary Supplements.
Маркування
The DSHEA requires that the product label identify the product as a dietary supplement and notify the consumer that the claims for the supplement have not been evaluated by the FDA. The label must also list each ingredient by name, quantity, and total weight and identify plant parts from which ingredients are derived.
Manufacturers are permitted to make claims about the product’s structure and function (eg, good for urinary tract health) but cannot make or imply claims for the product as a drug or therapy (eg, treats urinary tract infections). Expiration dates may be included on the standardized product labels if this information is supported by valid data demonstrating that it is not false or misleading.
Безпечність і ефективність
The FDA does not require manufacturers of dietary supplements to prove safety or efficacy, although supplements must have a history of safety. Manufacturers and distributors of supplements must report serious adverse events to the FDA through the MedWatch system, a medical product safety reporting program.
Most people who use dietary supplements assume that they are good for health generally, are safe and effective for treating and/or preventing specific conditions, or both. People may think this because dietary supplements are natural (ie, derived from plants or animals) and because some are supported by centuries of use in traditional systems of medicine.
Although more and more clinically based studies are now being done, most supplements have not been rigorously studied. Information about studies being done is available from the NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).
For most dietary supplements, evidence suggesting safety or efficacy comes from
Traditional use
In vitro studies
Certain case reports
Animal studies
Чистота та стандартизація
Lack of regulation and government monitoring also means that supplements are not monitored to ensure that they contain the ingredients or amount of active ingredient the manufacturer claims they contain. The supplement may have unlisted ingredients, which may be inert or harmful (eg, natural toxins, bacteria, pesticides, lead or other heavy metals, unapproved dyes), or it may contain variable amounts of active ingredients, especially when whole herbs are ground or made into extracts. Consumers are at risk of getting less, more, or, in some cases, none of the active ingredient, if the active ingredient(s) is even known. Most herbal products are mixtures of several substances, and which ingredient is the most active is not always known.
The lack of standardization means not only that products from different manufacturers may vary, but also that separate batches produced by the same manufacturer may differ. This product variability is a particular source of difficulty in conducting rigorous clinical trials and comparing the results among different trials. However, some supplements have been standardized and may include a designation of standardization on the label.
New regulations governing supplement production in the US include rules for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs). These rules strengthen standards for keeping manufacturing facilities and equipment clean and raw materials pure and uncontaminated. GMPs also ensure proper labeling, packaging, and storage of the finished product.
Інші питання
Additional areas of concern include
Use of dietary supplements instead of conventional drugs
Stability of supplements (especially herbal products) once manufactured
Toxicity
Interactions between supplements and drugs or disease states
Contribution to incorrect diagnosis
Most information about these concerns comes from sporadic individual reports (see table Some Possible Dietary Supplement–Drug Interactions) and some research studies.
Despite these concerns, many patients strongly believe in the benefits of supplements and continue to use them with or without a physician’s involvement. Patients may not think to disclose or may wish to conceal their use of dietary supplements. For this reason, the outpatient history should periodically include explicit questions about past and new use of integrative, complementary, and alternative therapies, including dietary supplements. Many physicians incorporate some supplement use into their practice; their reasons include proven benefit of the supplement, a desire to ensure that supplements are used safely by patients who will use supplements anyway, and the physician’s belief that the supplements are safe and effective.
Common concerns about the use of supplements include the following:
Placebo effects can simulate true efficacy, particularly if the patient and/or physician strongly believes in the supplement.
Therapeutic responses to supplements, placebo-mediated or otherwise, could be mistaken as evidence that confirms a particular, possibly incorrect, diagnosis.
There are few data to guide patient counseling regarding supplement safety. But some experts believe that the overall number of problems due to dietary supplements is rare compared with the overall number of doses taken and that the supplement, if correctly manufactured, is likely to be safe. As a result, these experts advise purchase of supplements from a well-known manufacturer, and many recommend buying supplements made in Germany because there they are regulated as drugs and thus oversight is stricter than in the US.
The supplements discussed in The Manuals are ones that are most popular, are effective, or have some questions about their safety. More complete information is available through the NIH National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.
Деякі можливі взаємодії між харчовими добавками та лікарськими засобами*
Dietary Supplement
Affected Drugs
Interaction(s)
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Antihyperglycemic drugs
May decrease blood glucose to unsafe levels
Antihypertensive drugs
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Immunosuppressant drugs (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus, prednisone, corticosteroids)
May interfere with drugs that suppress immune function
Sedatives
May lead to excessive sleepiness
Immunosuppressants (eg, cyclosporine, mycophenolate, tacrolimus)
May stimulate the immune system and thereby decrease the effectiveness of drugs that suppress the immune system such as those used after organ transplant
Lithium
May decrease excretion of lithium which can result in increased blood levels and possible serious adverse effects
Anticholinergic drugs or drugs that can increase acetylcholine (eg, glaucoma or Alzheimer disease drugs)
May decrease the effect or anticholinergic drugs or increase the adverse effects of cholinergic drugs.
Thyroid hormones
May increase thyroid hormone levels
Drugs metabolized by the cytochrome P450 system (eg, warfarin, calcium channel blockers, antiseizure medications)
May increase the risk of bleeding or lower blood pressure with calcium channel blockers or sedation with antiseizure medications
Sedatives and antidepressants (eg, benzodiazepines, phenobarbital, morphine, alcohol, SSRIs, tricyclic antidepressants)
Can increase the effect of these drugs and make people too drowsy
Acetaminophen and valproic acid
May increase the chance of liver injury
Antiseizure medications
May increase effect of these medications and may increase adverse effects
Lithium
May increase lithium toxicity
Barbiturates and other sedatives
May intensify or prolong effects of sedatives because its volatile oils have additive effects
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption via tannins in the plant
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because chamomile contains phytocoumarins, which may have additive effects
Drugs with estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, hormone replacement therapy, oral contraceptives containing estrogens)
May interfere with the estrogenic effects of these drugs
Cyclosporine
May increase cyclosporine serum concentrations
Insulin, sulfonylureas
May lower blood glucose
Thyroid replacement therapy
May decrease levothyroxine serum levels
Warfarin
May decrease response to warfarin
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Chemotherapy drugs
May interfere with the action of chemotherapy drugs due to antioxidant effects
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
Increases the risk of bleeding
Antidepressants
May trigger mania
Drugs with anti-estrogenic effects (eg, tamoxifen, anastrozole, and fulvestrant)
May decrease the anti-estrogenic effects
Triazolam (a benzodiazepine).
May increase the sedative effect
Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine (for tuberculosis)
May decrease the effectiveness of the BCG vaccine
Ephedra†
Stimulant drugs (eg, caffeine, epinephrine, phenylpropanolamine, pseudoephedrine)
Increases the stimulant effects of other drugs, increasing risk of irregular or rapid heartbeat and hypertension
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, irregular or rapid heartbeat, hypertension)
Antimigraine drugs (eg, ergotamine—see table Some Characteristics of Headache Disorders by Cause)
May increase heart rate and blood pressure because it has additive vasoconstrictive effects
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding because feverfew inhibits platelet aggregation (has additive effects)
NSAIDs
Increased risk of bleeding, because both feverfew and NSAIDs may potentially cause bleeding
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding because warfarin may have additive effects
Antihypertensives
May augment antihypertensive and blood pressure-lowering effects
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding because these drugs enhance garlic’s inhibition of platelet aggregation and fibrinolytic effects
Isonicotinylhydrazide (isoniazid, or INH)
May lower levels
Protease inhibitors (eg, saquinavir)
Blood level of protease inhibitors reduced by garlic
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Tacrolimus (oral)
Can increase blood levels of tacrolimus, possibly enough to injure the liver
Antiplatelet drugs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of platelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antiseizure medications (eg, phenytoin)
May reduce efficacy of antiseizure medications because contaminants in ginkgo preparations may reduce antiseizure effects
Antidepressants
May precipitate serotonin syndrome in patients on other antidepressant medications
MAOIs (eg, tranylcypromine)
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihyperglycemic drugs (eg, glipizide)
May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia
Aspirin and other NSAIDs
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting inhibition of antiplatelet aggregation
Corticosteroids
May intensify adverse effects of corticosteroids because ginseng has anti-inflammatory effects
May have immunostimulant effects and thus may attenuate the immunosuppressive effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May increase digoxin levels
Estrogens
May intensify adverse effects of estrogen
MAOIs
Can cause headache, tremors, and manic episodes
Opioids
May reduce the effectiveness of opioids
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by augmenting warfarin’s anticoagulant effects
Antihypertensives
Berberine content may increase antihypertensive effects
Antihyperglycemics
Berberine may increase hypoglycemic effects
Warfarin and heparin
May increase effects of warfarin and heparin, increasing risk of bleeding
Warfarin
May reduce efficacy of warfarin, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Thyroid hormones
May decrease the efficacy of thyroid hormone drugs
Anticoagulants and antiplatelets
May increase risk of bleeding
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify or prolong the effects of sedatives
Antiparkinsonian medications
May antagonize effects of levodopa and worsen Parkinson disease
May reduce metabolism of ropinirole and thus cause dopamine toxicity
Hepatotoxic drugs
May increase hepatotoxicity
Antihypertensives
May increase salt and water retention and increase blood pressure, making antihypertensives less effective
Chemotherapeutics
May decrease effects of paclitaxel and cisplatin
Corticosteroids
May increase adverse effects of corticosteroids
Digoxin
May decrease levels of potassium, which increases risk of digoxin toxicity
Diuretics
May intensify the potassium-wasting effects of most diuretics and interfere with the effectiveness of potassium-sparing diuretics (eg, spironolactone)
MAOIs
May intensify effects of these drugs and increase risk of adverse effects (eg, headache, tremors, manic episodes)
Warfarin
May decrease effectiveness of warfarin
Anticoagulants (such as warfarin)
May increase risk of bleeding
Antiseizure medications
May decrease the effectiveness of antiseizure medications
Benzodiazepines
May increase sedative effect
Methamphetamine
May increase the adverse effects of methamphetamine
Antihyperglycemic drugs
May intensify effects of these drugs, causing hypoglycemia
Protease inhibitors (eg, indinavir, saquinavir)
May interfere with metabolizing enzymes, lowering blood levels of indinavir
Sirolimus
May decrease sirolimus clearance in renal transplant patients with hepatic impairment
Warfarin
May increase risk of bleeding by increasing effects
Antidepressants
May cause a rapid heart rate
Anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase blood levels causing increased risk of bleeding
Anti-inflammatory drugs
Increased blood levels and possibly adverse effects
Immunosuppressants
May decrease effectiveness of immunosuppressants
Antihyperglycemic medications
Can decrease blood glucose, triggering hypoglycemia
Antihypertensive medications
Can decrease blood pressure further
Antidepressants
May increase serotonin levels causing serotonin syndrome when given with serotonergic drugs, manifested by a rapid heart rate, anxiety, gastrointestinal symptoms, severe muscle rigidity, and possible seizures
Levodopa
May decrease the effectiveness of levodopa
Antiplatelets and anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)
May increase effects and may cause bleeding
Estrogens (eg, oral contraceptives and other products)
May decrease effectiveness of estrogens
Cyclosporine and tacrolimus
May reduce blood level of cyclosporine, increasing risk of organ transplant rejection
Digoxin
May reduce blood level of digoxin, making it less effective, with potentially dangerous results
Iron supplements
May reduce iron absorption
MAOIs
May augment effects of MAOIs, possibly causing very high blood pressure requiring emergency treatment
Nonnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors
Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy
Oral contraceptives
Increases metabolism of these drugs, reducing their efficacy
Oxycodone, methadone, and tramadol
Decreases serum concentrations and analgesic effects of these drugs
Photosensitizing drugs (eg, lansoprazole, omeprazole, piroxicam, sulfonamide antibiotics)
May increase sun sensitivity
Protease inhibitors
May reduce blood level of protease inhibitors, reducing their efficacy
SSRIs (eg, fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline)
May augment effects of these drugs
Tricyclic antidepressants
May augment effects of these drugs
Warfarin and other anticoagulants (eg, direct-acting oral anticoagulants)
May reduce blood level of warfarin and rivaroxaban, increasing risk of thromboembolism
Sedatives (eg, barbiturates, benzodiazepines)
May intensify effects of sedatives
Antibiotics (eg, cephalexin, tetracyclines, quinolones)
May decrease absorption and effect of the antibiotics when taken within hours of zinc
Cisplatin, penicillamine, and chelate integrase inhibitors (eg, dolutegravir)
May be inhibited or inactivated
* Caution is required when dietary supplements are used because these products are not standardized and thus vary considerably and because information about their use is continually changing. The theoretical status of many published interactions does not obviate the need for cautious use. Before prescribing any drug, health care practitioners should ask patients whether they are taking dietary supplements and, if so, which ones. Practitioners must identify any potential adverse interactions of drugs and supplements taken by a patient and then determine appropriate drugs and dosages.
† Sale of supplements containing ephedra is banned in the US.
‡ This substance is true, natural licorice, not the more common, artificially flavored licorice candy.
MAOIs = monoamine oxidase inhibitors; NSAIDs = nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs; SSRIs = selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.
Додаткова інформація
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.
U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Dietary Supplements: General information about the FDA's regulation of finished dietary supplement products and dietary ingredients
U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), MedWatch: Access to the FDA’s medical product safety reporting program for health professionals, patients and consumers
National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health: General information on research and information about complementary health products and practices
National Institutes of Health (NIH), Office of Dietary Supplements: Dietary Supplement Health And Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA)