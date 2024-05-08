Контрактура Дюпюітрена

Corticosteroid injection (before contractures develop)

Surgery for disabling contractures, including percutaneous needle fasciotomy

Injection of clostridial collagenase for certain contractures

Injection of a corticosteroid suspension into the nodule may relieve local tenderness if begun before contractures develop. However, this tenderness is self-limiting and often resolves with no intervention.

If the hand cannot be placed flat on a table or, especially, when significant contracture develops at the proximal interphalangeal (PIP) joints, surgery is usually indicated. Surgical options include percutaneous needle fasciotomy, temporary application of a dynamic external fixator for PIP joint contractures, and open palmar/digital fasciectomy. For severe disease with multiple finger involvement, open surgery with excision of the diseased fascia is the best treatment; excision must be meticulous because the tissue surrounds neurovascular bundles and tendons. Incomplete excision or new disease results in recurrent contracture, especially in patients who are young at disease onset or who have a family history, Garrod pads, Peyronie disease, or plantar foot involvement.

Injectable collagenase may reverse some contractures (1, 2), particularly those at the MCP joint. Collagenase injections and surgical fasciectomy result in similar improvements at the MCP joint, but injections lead to more rapid recovery with fewer early complications (3). However, when comparing midterm results (2 to 5 years after treatment) of collagenase injection, percutaneous needle fasciotomy, and surgical fasciectomy, injections had the highest recurrence rate requiring reintervention, whereas surgery had the lowest rate of recurrent contractures (4).