Вступ до захворювань гіпофізу

The pituitary gland controls the functions of peripheral endocrine glands (see figure The pituitary and its target organs). Pituitary structure and function and relationships between the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland are discussed in Overview of the Endocrine System.
Гіпофіз і цільові органи
Specific pituitary disorders include
Selective pituitary hormone deficiencies, including argininevasopressin deficiency (central diabetes insipidus)
Pituitary hormone excesses, including gigantism, acromegaly, galactorrhea, syndrome of inappropriate ADH secretion, and Cushing disease