skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Вступ до захворювань гіпофізу

ЗаJohn D. Carmichael, MD, Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2023

    The pituitary gland controls the functions of peripheral endocrine glands (see figure The pituitary and its target organs). Pituitary structure and function and relationships between the hypothalamus and the pituitary gland are discussed in Overview of the Endocrine System.

    Гіпофіз і цільові органи

    Specific pituitary disorders include

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.