Danielle Tholey, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Hepatology, Liver Transplantation, Liver Diseases of Pregnancy, Liver Donor Liver Transplantation
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- ACG National GI Jeopardy Competition Champion
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College Faculty Honor Roll Teaching Award and “Top 25 Teachers”
- Outcomes of liver transplantation for acute fatty liver disease of pregnancy. Am J Transplant 19(7):2101-2107, 2019
- Close observation versus upfront treatment in hepatocellular carcinoma: are the exception points worth the risk? BMJ Open Gastroenterol 4(1):2000157, 2017
- PRO (“The Window is Open”): In patients with cirrhosis with prior variceal hemorrhage and ascites, the clinical benefits of nonselective beta-blockers outweigh the risks and should be prescribed. Clin Liver Dis 11(5):119-122, 2018
Глави посібника та коментарі