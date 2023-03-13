skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Danielle Tholey, MD

Спеціалізація та досвід роботи

  • Hepatology, Liver Transplantation, Liver Diseases of Pregnancy, Liver Donor Liver Transplantation

Членство в професійних спілках

Освіта

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York, NY

Сертифікати

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації

  • ACG National GI Jeopardy Competition Champion
  • Sidney Kimmel Medical College Faculty Honor Roll Teaching Award and “Top 25 Teachers”
  • Outcomes of liver transplantation for acute fatty liver disease of pregnancy. Am J Transplant 19(7):2101-2107, 2019
  • Close observation versus upfront treatment in hepatocellular carcinoma: are the exception points worth the risk? BMJ Open Gastroenterol 4(1):2000157, 2017
  • PRO (“The Window is Open”): In patients with cirrhosis with prior variceal hemorrhage and ascites, the clinical benefits of nonselective beta-blockers outweigh the risks and should be prescribed. Clin Liver Dis 11(5):119-122, 2018

