Павукоподібний невус

Nevus araneus is a bright red, faintly pulsatile vascular lesion consisting of a central arteriole with slender projections resembling spider legs.

Nevus araneus lesions are acquired. One lesion or small numbers of lesions unrelated to internal disease may occur in children or adults. Patients with liver disease or cirrhosis develop many spider angiomas that may become quite prominent. Many women develop lesions during pregnancy or while taking oral contraceptives.

павукоподібна гемангіома Зображення Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

The lesions are asymptomatic and usually resolve spontaneously about 6 to 9 months postpartum or after oral contraceptives are stopped. Lesions are not uncommon on the faces of children. Compression of the central vessel temporarily obliterates the lesion.

Diagnosis of Nevus Araneus Clinical evaluation Diagnosis of nevus araneus is clinical.